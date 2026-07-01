Anne Hathaway Glows While Showing Off Baby Bump in Stunning Red Outfit [Photos]

Anne Hathaway is painting the town red in more ways than one.

Just days after announcing she’s expecting her third child, the Oscar winner stepped out in New York City looking radiant as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a bold monochromatic red ensemble. The “Devil Wears Prada” star smiled as she arrived for “The Odyssey” press junket on June 30, proving that maternity style is already in full swing.

Per Us Weekly, Hathaway, 43, paired the eye-catching look with matching red heels, sunglasses and gold jewelry, letting her baby bump take center stage. The outing marked one of her first public appearances since revealing that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting another addition to their family.

Anne Hathaway Puts Her Pregnancy Style on Full Display

According to Vogue, Hathaway leaned fully into bump-forward fashion with a vibrant red jumpsuit from New York designer Ashlynn Park’s label, Ashlyn. Although the Spring 2026 design wasn’t created as maternity wear, its drop-waist peplum silhouette perfectly framed her growing bump.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway also gave the look her own twist by wearing the jumpsuit backward to better showcase her Bvlgari Tubogas choker. She completed the monochromatic outfit with red Aquazzura peep-toe heels wrapped around her ankles and even matched her toenail polish to the look.

The stylish appearance came just over a week after Hathaway announced she and Shulman are expecting their third child. The actress revealed the news in an Instagram video while dressed in white before showing off her baby bump and captioning the post, “x Baby I’m yours x.”

The announcement quickly sparked an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities. According to an earlier report, stars including Sophia Bush, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Kate Hudson, Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins, Mindy Kaling and Heidi Klum all congratulated Hathaway in the comments.

Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019.

The Actress Has Been Open About Her Journey to Motherhood

While Hathaway’s latest pregnancy has been filled with celebration, she has also been candid about the challenges she faced before expanding her family.

The actress revealed in 2024 that she experienced a miscarriage nearly a decade earlier while starring in the Off-Broadway production “Grounded,” where she portrayed a pregnant woman, per Us Weekly.

“The first time it didn’t work out for me,” Hathaway shared, explaining that she wanted other women experiencing pregnancy loss to know, “You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you.”

She also spoke about the emotional toll of fertility struggles, saying, “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

More recently, Hathaway reflected on how becoming a mother has changed her everyday life. During an April interview with People, she joked that raising two boys has even influenced the way she gets dressed each morning because she always has to be ready to jump into whatever adventure comes next.

“I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court,” she said before joking, “Where’s your weapons’ basket?”

Despite the chaos that can come with parenting, Hathaway said she never loses sight of how grateful she feels for her family.

“I know that not everybody who wants to be a parent gets to be,” she said. “I’m just blown away by how fortunate I am. It went really well for me twice, and that’s really lucky.”