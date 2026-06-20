Anne Hathaway’s Baby Bump Reveal Has Hollywood Saying ‘Oh BABY!’

Anne Hathaway is adding one more role to her already-packed 2026: mom of three.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. Hollywood wasted absolutely no time turning her Instagram comments into a celebration.

Hathaway appeared in Friday’s video in an all-white outfit, smiling with her arms held in front of her stomach. A second later, she moved them away and revealed her baby bump. The Oscar winner laughed, gave her bump a quick hug, and ran out of frame.

She captioned the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x.”

The post was massive, too. Hathaway’s announcement racked up more than 17 million likes and over 235,000 comments, with fans, friends, and plenty of famous names rushing in to send love.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star is already having a huge year on-screen, with “Mother Mary” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2” now in theaters. She also has “The Odyssey” hitting theaters July 17, followed by “The End of Oak Street” on Aug. 14, and “Verity” on Oct. 2.

And now she’s having a baby to boot!

Anne Hathaway Gets Celebrity Love After Pregnancy Reveal

Sophia Bush, best known for playing Brooke Davis on “One Tree Hill” and later starring in “Good Sam,” was one of the stars who jumped in with a big reaction.

“Oh my goodness! Just so happy for you!! Congratulations on a monumental year in every way,” Bush wrote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has starred in “Quantico,” “Citadel,” and several Bollywood films, kept it short but very excited, commenting, “yesss congratulations” alongside clapping, teary-eyed, and heart-eyes emojis.

Rebel Wilson, known for “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids,” also sent a sweet message to the “Princess Diaries” actress.

“Congrats Annie,” Wilson wrote. “what a blessing x.”

Kate Hudson, the “Almost Famous” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star, brought the perfect amount of energy to the moment.

“Oh BABY!” Hudson commented. “So beautiful!”

Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins and More React to Anne Hathaway Baby News

Getty Anne Hathaway

Other stars flooded the comments, too.

Gigi Hadid, one of the most recognizable models in the world, was clearly thrilled. She wrote, “YESSSS MOMMMYYYYY” with several pink heart emojis.

Lily Collins, the “Emily in Paris” star wrote, “Oh my!!! congratulations to you all!!! Soooooo happy.”

Mindy Kaling, known for “The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” and “Never Have I Ever,” dropped a simple red heart emoji, while Tracie Thoms, who appeared with Hathaway in “The Devil Wears Prada,” was much more emotional about the news.

“Oh, honey!!! I’m BEYOND thrilled for you!!!!!” Thoms wrote.

Daniella Monet, best known to Nickelodeon fans for “Victorious,” called the moment “Beautiful,” while supermodel and “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum left a row of red hearts.

Egyptian influencer, actress, media personality, and tourism ambassador Rania Yehia also shared a longer reaction, calling it inspiring to see women over 40 becoming mothers.

“Seeing women over 40 successfully becoming mothers is incredibly inspiring,” Yehia wrote, adding that it gives hope to women who are still waiting for the right partner or have not had children yet.

“Everyone’s timeline is different, and there is still hope, possibility, and time ahead,” she added.

Dinah Jane, a former member of Fifth Harmony, nailed the assignment when she commented, “congratulations princess of Genovia.”

Anne Hathaway’s Family Life With Husband Adam Shulman

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

The announcement marks baby No. 3 for Hathaway and actor and producer Shulman, who have been married since 2012.

The couple already shares two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The “Devil Wears Prada” actress has mostly kept her children out of the spotlight, but she has spoken before about how much motherhood changed her life.

In a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, Hathaway said she did not feel “fully landed and fully here” until she became a mother.

“It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word,” she said at the time. “And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself.”

More recently, the “Idea of You” star talked about her family life in Elle’s summer 2026 issue, sharing that she and Shulman were enjoying a sweet stage with their sons.

She said the boys are “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change.”

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she added.

For now, though, the Oscar winner seems to be fully soaking it all in.

“We’re all just in it,” she told Elle. “Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well.”

She added, “So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”