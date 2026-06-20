‘Titanic’ Star Looks Unrecognizable As She Makes Rare Public Appearance at 73

The life of an actor means an almost constant amount of attention. As public figures and entertainers, they often find themselves the subject of scrutiny. It’s little wonder, then, that some actors choose to step back to embrace a quieter lifestyle. Even some of the biggest Hollywood stars eventually decide to settle down out of the limelight.

One example of just that is Frances Fisher. The former “Titanic” actor, who is probably best known for her portrayal of Ruth DeWitt in the James Cameron blockbuster recently made a rare public appearance. Having shied away from red carpets in recent years, Fisher’s return to such a high-profile setting serves as a reminder of her lengthy and successful career.

Frances Fisher Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Getty Frances Fisher attends the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza.

Fisher was pictured at the red carpet of the 33rd annual Race to Erase MS Gala, an event that she has supported for several years. The event took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Fans of “Titanic” and other roles that Fisher has played — which include “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Watchmen,” “Resurrection,” and “The Rookie” — will likely remember her long red hair, which has been a signature of her appearance throughout her career. However, in this most recent public outing, Fisher now sports platinum blond hair, a striking departure from her usual look.

Accompanying her new hairstyle, Fisher chose a colorful dress and orange jacket. She could also be seen posing for photographs with Kyle Stefanski and Race to Erase MS founder Kyle Stefanski.

Getty Kyle Stefanski, Nancy Davis, Founder, Race to Erase MS and Frances Fisher attend the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala.

According to hairstylist Jack Martin, Fisher first decided to switch from her traditional red color to blonde in 2021 in order for her hair to blend more naturally with the grey hair in her roots. The change in style seems to have stuck, with Fisher seemingly keeping the new color since then.

Martin posted about the process on Facebook, saying it took “8 hours to transform her reddish hair to a beautiful silver to match and blend with her roots so she can get ready for her new role in her upcoming movie.”

Frances Fisher Shares A Daughter With Clint Eastwood

Getty Francesca Eastwood attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “Superman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 07, 2025 in Hollywood, California. =

Fisher is also known for sharing a daughter with Clint Eastwood. The pair began dating while they were co-stars on “Unforgiven” and went on to have daughter Francesca Eastwood in 1993. Francesca is also an actor who has appeared in films such as “Jersey Boys” and “Final Girl” alongside appearances in television shows including “Fargo” and “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

At 96 years old, veteran actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood continues to make headlines. Members of his family recently revealed that the Hollywood icon is retiring from the world of entertainment.

However, that may not actually be the case. While Kyle Eastwood posted to social media to suggest that his father would no longer make or appear in movies, another son had a different take on his career. According to Scott Eastwood, Clint has not specifically said that he plans on retiring.

“We’ll see. I have not heard that from his mouth at all,” Scott told ScreenRant. “So I don’t know what that feels like. His career in general has been something to admire, something to be inspired by, and continues to inspire me.”