Nina Dobrev’s Mystery Man Identified After New York City Outing Nine Months After Shaun White Engagement Split

Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White ended their engagement in September 2025, after five years together. At the time, a source shared with People that the decision to end their relationship was “mutual,” adding, “and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Dobrev appears to be moving on nine months after their split. Photos shared by DeuxiMoi showed “The Vampire Diaries” star on a stroll in New York City with a mystery man that a fan called “the hottest man I’ve ever seen.”

That man has now been identified as model and business owner Douglas Joseph.

Nina Dobrev Spotting With Male Model Douglas Joseph in NYC

Getty Nina Dobrev attends the “General Admission” Shorts: Love Fictionally premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

While there is no confirmation whether actress Nina Dobrev is dating model Douglas Joseph after being spotted walking together in New York City in June, one fan who shared the image of the pair with DeuxiMoi had no issue calling him “the hottest man” and a “perf[ect] match” for the star.

In the photo, Dobrev keeps it casual in denim shorts, a white T-shirt, and a blue baseball cap, carrying a denim jacket as she walks alongside Joseph. He is seen wearing jeans and an unbuttoned blue shirt as he strolls with his dog.

A second photo shared by DeuixMoi shows Joseph putting his hand in Dobrev’s back pocket, furthering speculation that the two are a hot new item. Additionally, Dobrev and the model follow one another on Instagram.

Getty Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend The Snow League celebration of its Inaugural Event in Aspen on March 08, 2025 in Aspen, Colorado.

The sighting comes just nine months after a source confirmed to People that Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White called off their engagement in September 2025. The two began dating in 2019, and the snowboarder proposed to the actress in New York City in October 2024.

While neither star has publicly addressed their breakup (except for some telling TikToks from Dobrev), a source for People later revealed that the former couple’s plans for the future did not align.

“There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn’t,” the source shared.

What to Know About Model Douglas Joseph

According to Joseph’s Instagram, he is a professional model based in New York City and signed with the top model agency Wilhelmina. Photos show him modeling around the Big Apple while also tagging the designers he partners with.

Joseph is also a world traveler, posing shirtless while on the beaches in Nice, France, and modeling in the streets of Milan, Italy. Besides modeling, Joseph shares videos on his Instagram working out at the gym and appears to love a good mirror selfie.

He is also the founder of the Australian-made skincare brand for men, Bondi Skin Co. The company sells a five-step skincare treatment that includes face wash, serum, and moisturizer.