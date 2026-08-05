Hannah Waddingham Helped Juno Temple Hide Dates With Her Now-Husband

Juno Temple shocked fans recently when she announced that she’s married. Even more surprising, she’s been married for years, apparently. However, her romance with Michal Szymanski began and endured with help from one of her closest “Ted Lasso” costars.

Temple revealed that Hannah Waddingham helped her meet her beau in secret.

According to the “Fargo” star, the relationship began while the cast was filming the second season of “Ted Lasso” in 2021. Szymanski was working for Waddingham at the time, and Temple approached Waddingham before asking him on a date.

English actress Hannah Waddingham attends the LA FYC screening of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, on July 29, 2026. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP via Getty Images)

The actress shared the news while promoting season 4 of Ted Lasso on the August 4 episode of Virgin Radio UK’s “TFI Unplugged” podcast. She appeared alongside Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt.

According to Waddingham, she said, ‘Can I ask him on a date?’ I was like, ‘Yes, you can. He’s gorgeous.'” The actress and singer also went on to express just how perfect the couple are together. “They are the greatest oxygen to each other … beautiful, beautiful,” she gleefully added.

Temple, 37, revealed a secret code the duo of Waddingham and Szymanski developed to facilitate the couple’s secret dates. Waddingham’s appointments would sometimes appear to run longer than expected. That gave Temple and Szymanski time to meet without drawing unwanted attention.

Clearly, the arrangement worked. The private meetings eventually developed into a lasting relationship.

Temple Quietly Married During ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Three-Year Break

Despite the revelation, Temple did not share the exact date of her wedding. She also did not reveal where the ceremony occurred.

However, the “Killer Joe” star shared that she and Szymanski had their marriage ceremony “in the last two years”. This means the couple most likely had their nuptials quietly, during the long break between Seasons 3 and 4 of “Ted Lasso.”

The third season ended in 2023, and at the time, many viewers believed the show had reached its conclusion. The series eventually returned for a fourth season on August 5, 2026. It appears Temple’s marriage was one of several important events that happened away from cameras during that break.

Temple and Szymanski also bought a house together. The actress, however, did not reveal where the home is located.

The Couple First Went Public at a Top Gun Premiere

Temple and Szymanski may have kept their dates secret, but they did not completely hide their relationship.

The couple made one of their first major public appearances at the United Kingdom premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” on May 19, 2022. They walked the red carpet together and were later photographed holding hands on their way to the London after-party.

A month later, Temple and Szymanski attended the Paramount+ UK Premiere. In a rare PDA moment, they shared a kiss in front of photographers at the event.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, the couple was once again spotted together. Temple was nominated for her performance as Keely Jones on “Ted Lasso.”

The couple continued attending major events together. They appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fargo” season 5 in November 2023. The next year, Szymanski was beside Temple at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2024. Temple had been nominated for her leading performance in “Fargo.”

Over the years, the couple has made several other public appearances side by side. Most recently before now, they showed up together at the “Ted Lasso” season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on July 27, 2026. At that point, fans still did not know that the pair were already married.

Temple and Waddingham’s Friendship Grew Beyond Ted Lasso

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” Season 4 Premiere at BAM Harvey Theater on August 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Waddingham’s role in Temple’s relationship reflects the close friendship both actresses developed while working on “Ted Lasso.”

Temple plays Keely Jones on the Apple TV comedy, and Waddingham plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton.

The friendship between both actresses quickly became one of the show’s most popular relationships. Away from the cameras, things were not much different. Both actresses formed a close relationship off-set, and have often spoken in interviews about how their real-life bond helped them on set.

A 2021 Variety feature focused on their friendship on and off the show. Waddingham has since said that her real friendship with Temple mirrors the bond viewers see between Rebecca and Keeley.

New episodes of “Ted Lasso” will air on a weekly basis from the August 5 Apple TV premiere through to October 7, 2026.