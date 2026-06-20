Netflix Cancels 10 Shows From TV’s Biggest Names and They All Have 1 Major Thing in Common

One of the biggest trends in television this year isn’t what Netflix has renewed — it’s what the streaming giant has canceled.

In 2026 alone, Netflix has already canceled at least 10 series after just a single season, ending projects from some of television’s biggest names before they had the opportunity to grow an audience over multiple years.

While the genres range from westerns and dramas to reality shows, animation, documentaries, and game shows, they all share one major characteristic: none made it beyond season 1.

It’s a sharp reminder of how different the streaming era can be from traditional television, where many now-iconic series needed time to find their footing before becoming cultural phenomena.

Duffer Brothers and Kurt Sutter Join List of One-Season Netflix Casualties

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Perhaps the most surprising cancellation came from the creators behind Netflix’s biggest success story.

Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of “Stranger Things,” saw their new series “The Boroughs” canceled despite strong reviews and significant viewership.

The series earned a 97% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% score among Top Critics. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, budget concerns and the Duffer brothers’ reported move to Paramount+ contributed to Netflix’s decision.

Star Geena Davis admitted she was surprised by the outcome.

“Fortunately, the producers, who became our dear, dear friends, were able to tell us before the news came out, and we’re all terribly disappointed,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Honestly, I don’t know what happened.”

Davis also pointed to the show’s continued success on Netflix’s charts.

“I think it’s probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it’s not being picked up while it’s still in the top 10,” she said. “We didn’t expect that.”

Kurt Sutter’s western drama “The Abandons” also failed to survive beyond its first season.

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After viewership reportedly declined following an encouraging launch, Netflix canceled the series despite renewed audience interest in western-themed programming.

Sutter publicly criticized the decision.

“Dear Netflix, Next time fear compels you to choose the algorithm over a creator’s vision, remember how that choice unraveled a potentially beautiful project,” he wrote.

Several Critically Acclaimed Netflix Shows Also Didn’t Survive

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Critical acclaim wasn’t enough to save several other series.

“Terminator Zero” received strong reviews from both critics and fans but still ended after one season.

Creator Mattson Tomlin confirmed the cancellation and revealed he had planned additional seasons.

“It was canceled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day, not nearly enough people watched it,” Tomlin wrote on X.

“I would’ve loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in seasons 2 and 3, but I’m also very happy with how it feels contained as is.”

Netflix also reversed course on “Class,” a Hindi-language adaptation of the Spanish series “Elite.”

Although the show had been initially renewed, actor Gurfateh Pirzada later revealed that the second season would no longer happen.

“Unfortunately, we could not give you another season because life usually has other plans,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tyler Perry and Neil Patrick Harris Projects Also Ended After One Season

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Several recognizable names also saw projects quietly disappear.

Tyler Perry’s comedy “Miss Governor,” later renamed “She the People,” was reportedly canceled after one season despite premiering only last year.

Game show “What’s in the Box?” hosted by Neil Patrick Harris also appears finished after a single run.

According to Matt Webb Mitovich of Matt’s Inside Line, there are “no plans” for additional episodes.

Reality television was not immune either.

“Pop The Balloon LIVE,” Netflix’s attempt to expand its live-programming lineup, failed to gain enough momentum to secure a second season.

Meanwhile, “Selling the City,” a New York-based spinoff of “Selling Sunset,” was also canceled after one season.

Animation, Documentary and Racing Series Also Cut Short

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Additional casualties included animated comedy “Strip Law.”

Creator Cullen Crawford shared the news with fans on BlueSky.

“So they told me there’s not going to be anymore Strip Law at Netflix,” Crawford wrote.

“I really can’t be anything but grateful. At every phase it was made by talented people in pursuit of nothing but pure chaotic delirious joy, and I’m so so proud of it.”

He added that there was “a whole lot of (expletive) we were gonna do.”

Netflix also ended “F1: The Academy,” a documentary series focused on female racing drivers.

Despite attempting to replicate the success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” the show reportedly struggled to attract enough viewers.