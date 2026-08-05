‘That ’70s Show’ Star Announces the Passing of Her Brother at 48 — ‘Hug the Ones You Love’

One of the stars of the popular teen sitcom “That ’70s Show” has announced the sad passing of her brother at the age of just 48.

Laura Prepon played the main role of Donna Pinciotti in the series from 1998 until 2006. She reprised her role as the character in eight episodes of the sequel series “That ’90s Show” in 2023 and 2024.

She is also known for playing Alex Vause in Netflix’s comedy-drama series “Orange Is the New Black” from 2013 until 2019, and for appearing in movies like “Southlander” (2001), “Slackers” (2002), “Come Early Morning” (2006), “Lay the Favorite” (2012), “The Girl on the Train” (2016), and “The Hero” (2017).

According to Us Weekly, her older brother Brad Prepon died suddenly on Wednesday, July 15. A funeral service to celebrating his life took place on Saturday, August 1, in New Jersey.

The publication says his obituary described him as follows: “Handsome and impeccably presented, Brad possessed a timeless, debonair quality. He was equally comfortable in a tuxedo or athletic attire and had an effortless presence that was entirely his own.”

Laura took to social media to announce his passing to her fans and followers.

Laura Prepon Describes Her Brother as ‘A Singular, Beautiful, Inimitable Force’

Laura Prepon shared the news of her brother Brad’s passing with the 11 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post included a carousel of 12 photograph. Clearly taken over many years, from their childhoods up until relatively recently, the pictures include seven of Brad and Laura together, and five of Brad on his own.

Prepon’s caption on her post begins, “This past weekend, we laid my brother to rest. He passed away suddenly from an unknown heart condition—it was a devastating shock. For those of you who knew Brad, I’m so happy he touched your lives. For those who didn’t, we lost a singular, beautiful, inimitable force. I will miss my brother every day, and carry him in my heart always.”

The caption concludes, “If you feel something may be off, please listen to your instinct and get it checked out. Hug the ones you love.❤️”

Prepon’s followers headed to the post’s comments section en masse to share their love and condolences with the actress.

Prepon Has Plenty of Support From Fans, Followers & Friends

Getty Laura Prepon.

The comments section of Laura Prepon’s post about her brother Brad’s passing is awash with kind and supportive comments from her fans and followers. Those comments include several from the star’s famous friends.

“American Pie” actor Jason Biggs left two heart emojis, writing, “❤️❤️.”

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler left three of them, commenting, “💛💛💛.”

“The Mindy Project” actor Bryan Greenberg said, “That’s terrible I’m so sorry Laura 🕊️.”

“Resurrection Blvd.” actor Nicholas Gonzalez wrote, “Oh no, Laura. Had some good times with that lovable guy. So sorry for your loss. 🤎🤎”

Musician Amanda Palmer commented, “Oh my god…I’m so sorry, Laura. These little postage stamp sized spots of real estate on the internet can feel impersonal but his heart really shines out of those photographs….thank you for sharing them. I am sending you a massive hug. ❤️❤️❤️”

One of Prepon’s followers said, “Oh man I’m sorry to hear that! My condolences to you and your family. Sending you love and support! 🫂 ❤️”

Finally, another follower wrote, “I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss, Laura. Sending you and your family so much love, strength, and comfort during this heartbreaking time💕.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Brad Prepon — including, of course, Laura Prepon — at this upsetting time. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Laura Prepon’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.