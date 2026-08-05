Hallmark’s Barbara Niven Sends ‘Beautiful’ Message to Fans to Mark Major Milestone

Hallmark went all out to celebrate the network’s 25th anniversary. A slew of stars came together in New York City for an amazing time honoring Hallmark through the years. Barbara Niven was one of those stars, and she took a moment to make sure fans knew none of it would have been possible without them.

Barbara Niven’s Message to Hallmark Fans

Taking to Instagram, Niven posted a photo of her in the Big Apple. The Hannah Swensen star posed on a balcony with the sun setting in the background.

Niven looked gorgeous in the picture, smiling from ear to ear. While the photo was stunning, it was Niven’s caption that really had fans feeling the love. The caption kicked off with Niven admitting the photo was from her first night in New York City.

“This was sunset my first night in New York. Yes, my eyes are little slits at this point from trying to keep them open. But I made it! As everyone arrived, it felt like a family reunion. Which it really is, isn’t it?” she wrote.

Niven went on to issue a special message to fans that was honest, powerful, and very inspiring.

“And you are our family too! Thank you for watching and sharing @hallmarkchannel’s love and positive energy for 25 years already. We would not be here without you. Together we are changing the world with Hallmark’s messages of kindness, family, and community. The world needs it now more than ever. I love you so much! 🙏❤️,” the actress expressed.

Hallmark Fans React to Barbara Niven’s Sweet and Kind Words

There’s no question that Niven’s message touched fans’ hearts. Many of them flooded the comments section to show her just how much it meant to them that she considered them part of the Hallmark family.

“My sweet and dear Barbarina, your thought is truly beautiful: to consider ourselves part of your family, of a whole family, of the Hallmark family is a beautiful thing; it makes us feel less like strangers,” said a fan.

One fan added, “A joyous celebration! You looked lovely in your deep blue dress, loved the neckline & shoes! Hope you’re having a blast in NYC. Safe travels 🥰🦋🌹.”

“I LOVE the Hallmark channel and I watch it every day you guys are great,” declared a fan. Another fan chimed in to say, “Thank you for being a part of Hallmark!!” More comments included, “You’re amazing! ❤️👏” “You’re so Awesome!!” and “Beautiful Barbara!!!”

Niven has been a Hallmark staple forever. The actress has appeared in a slew of movies, including Christmas ones, and all 14 of the Hannah Swensen movies, along with Alison Sweeney, just to name a few.

She was also part of the hit Hallmark original series “Chesapeake Shores” and “Cedar Cove”. Currently, Niven is appearing alongside Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Foster in the new original series “Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” streaming on Hallmark+.

Beloved Hallmark stars took over the 92nd Street YMCA in New York City for a celebration for the ages to mark 25 years of the network. It was an emotional time for everyone involved, and had several of the stars tearing up at the major milestone.