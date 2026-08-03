Barbara Niven Shares Why She’s Proud to Be Part of Hallmark’s ‘Epic Journey’

Barbara Niven is heading to New York City to celebrate a major milestone for Hallmark, but before the festivities even began, the beloved actress took a moment to reflect on how much the network has meant to her personally.

As she made the early morning journey to Hallmark Channel’s 25th anniversary celebration, Niven shared a touching message with fans in a post on social media. She expressed her gratitude for being part of the Hallmark family, highlighting the positivity and connection the network brings to audiences around the world. Along with celebrating Hallmark’s history, Niven is also celebrating a journey that has become a meaningful part of her life.

Niven Reflects on Her Experience With the Network Amid Their 25th Anniversary Celebration

“Well, the car picked me up at 4:45 AM. I have made it to the airport and now I’m trying to keep my eyes open. I literally got 45 minutes of sleep last night after packing and getting ready. But I made it! 😅,” Niven wrote in the caption of her August 3 Instagram post. “I am on my way to NYC for Hallmark Channel’s 25th Anniversary bash!”

Hallmark Channel is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a star-studded live event, “Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday: A Quarter Century of Feel-Good Television,” on Tuesday, August 4. It will feature appearances by many of the network’s biggest stars, including Niven, Alison Sweeney, Andie MacDowell, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Benjamin Ayres, B.J. Britt, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Holly Robinson Peete, Jonathan Bennett, Kimberley Sustad, Lacey Chabert, Marilu Henner, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Scott Michael Foster, Tyler Hynes and Wes Brown, according to the event page.

The actress shared her excitement for the celebration, writing, “It’s going to be amazing to celebrating with all the Hallmark channel family and friends…. honoring where we’ve come from and where we are going.”

Niven then reflected on what the network has meant to her, adding, “I’m so blessed to be part of this epic journey. Hallmark truly changed my life. I am proud of how they create positive energy in this world when we need it most.”

She promised to share moments from the events and red carpets along the way. “Because you are part of it too,” Niven wrote. “We are all kindred spirits. I love you! See you on the other side!”

As Hallmark Channel Celebrates Their 25th Birthday, Fans Also Reflect on How Much the Network Means to Them

“25 Years of Hallmark Channel. 25 years of connection, hope, heart, joy and love wrapped up in 25 seconds. 🥺💜🎥,” reads the caption of Hallmark Channel’s August 2 Instagram reel featuring a montage of some fan-favorite moments from iconic movies.

In the comments, fans joined together to share their love for Hallmark:

“Happy fabulous birthday! 🎉 Thank you for making us smile with heartwarming love stories. 💕 And thank you for Christmas in July as well as Christmas movies on Fridays. Hallmark movies have gotten me through many challenging times. Grateful for each and every person who plays a role in making it all happen. From writers to directors to actors to film crew to caterers who keep everyone fed and so many others I don’t even know about. You impact more than you could probably imagine. Thank you. 💕.”

“Happy 25th Birthday Hallmark Channel. I love all Hallmark movies and all the Hallmark stars but the day you brought Tyler Hynes on board really sealed the deal. He always delivers every single time and really knows how to bring his characters to life. Here’s to the next 25 years 👏❤️.”

“Massive Congratulations on your 25th Birthday. Thank you for sharing high-quality content that truly brings joy and happiness to people around the world. I am happy to say that I watch Hallmark Movies 365 days per year 🙏❤️.”

“25 years and counting! 🤍💜Hallmark is royalty!! ✨🌟👑 You’re simply the best! 🙌🏻 You had me at hello, and you’re still my favorite!!! 💖.”