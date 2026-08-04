Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Haley Weighs Replacement Nominee as Alliances Shift

The Big Brother 28 house continued to evolve on Day 27 as Haley’s Head of Household reign entered another key phase following the Power of Veto ceremony. With Taylor securing safety, attention turned to Haley’s replacement nominee decision while houseguests adjusted their strategies and looked for new opportunities to strengthen their positions. According to Rob Has a Podcast, host Taran Armstrong and guest Lovina broke down another day of shifting alliances, strategic conversations and long-term planning.

Although Drew remained one of the week’s biggest targets, discussions throughout the house centered on whether Haley would nominate Lyric or Mallory as the replacement. Players continued comparing information while evaluating how the decision could affect the balance of power heading into the next eviction.

Haley Balances Strategy With Relationships

According to Armstrong and Lovina, Haley approached the replacement nominee decision by gathering information from multiple houseguests before finalizing her plans. As Head of Household, she held several one-on-one conversations designed to better understand where alliances stood and what each player hoped to accomplish moving forward.

Mallory continued strengthening her position by carefully managing the information she shared with others. Armstrong and Lovina praised her patient approach, noting that she focused on protecting her own game while avoiding unnecessary risks during an important week.

Haley also secured an agreement with Mallory that added another layer to the week’s strategy. Lovina observed that Haley used many of those conversations not only to discuss safety but also to learn more about the changing dynamics inside the house.

Campaigning Intensifies Before the Veto Ceremony

As the replacement nominee decision approached, Lyric increased her efforts to remain off the block. According to Armstrong and Lovina, she actively campaigned throughout the day, hoping to convince Haley that nominating Mallory would better serve the Head of Household’s game.

Meanwhile, Kamu continued advocating for Lyric to remain safe. However, Armstrong and Lovina suggested those conversations may have unintentionally strengthened Haley’s willingness to nominate Lyric instead.

Elsewhere, Barrett shared information with Mallory about developing plans inside the house, while Melody openly discussed concerns about trusting certain alliance members. Those conversations highlighted how players continued reevaluating relationships as the game entered another critical week.

Another ongoing topic centered around Dee’s season-long bribe power, which remained one of the game’s biggest unanswered questions. Armstrong and Lovina discussed how the advantage continued influencing strategic conversations, even though its full impact has yet to be seen.

At the same time, Drew appeared increasingly confident in his position despite other houseguests already discussing scenarios that could send him home. According to Armstrong and Lovina, that disconnect illustrated just how quickly information can change inside the Big Brother house.

By the end of Day 27, Haley’s replacement nominee decision remained the central storyline, while alliance conversations continued shaping future plans beyond the current week. Armstrong and Lovina noted that with players constantly reassessing trust, advantages still in play and several important competitions still ahead, the game remains highly fluid. As another eviction approaches, Big Brother 28 continues delivering new strategic questions with every day on the live feeds.