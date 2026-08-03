Who Got Eliminated on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ 2026 Tonight? Week 4 Results

Week 4 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” brought the heat and spiciness on ABC tonight. The search for the next pro dancer on “DWTS” continued, as one of the 8 remaining dancers will earn a spot as a pro dancer for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 in Fall 2026. Jenna Johnson was serving as guest judge and mentor tonight for these dancers, with the dancers facing a test of chemistry. So, who got eliminated on “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 tonight? Find out the Week 4 results from tonight below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

Week 4 Elimination on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

Last week on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” it was Britt Stewart serving as guest mentor and judge for the week. It was all about group performances, with a shocking elimination at the end of the night.

For tonight, the nerves will be high as Jenna is working with them on showing that chemistry with your dance partner. After all is said and done tonight, another elimination will take place, and their hopes of being named the next “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer will come to an end. So, which dancer will be eliminated tonight on “DWTS: The Next Pro” Season 1? Find out below with our “DWTS” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

August 3 Live Results – Week 4

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Week 4 Begins

The dancers are in the ballroom. Robert Irwin and the judges join them. For Week 4, the guest mentor/judge is Jenna Johnson, who joins them in the ballroom also. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:13 p.m. – The dancers picked their partners after a speed dating test. Tristen wasn’t picked at first, so he’s a little bitter. It’s all about chemistry tonight, but the couple with the lowest score will be going home tonight! The couples and dance styles are: Argentine Tango (Selena & Erik and Nina & Allen) and Rumba (Stephani & Tristen and Adele & AJ).

8:21 p.m. – The couples are in the rehearsal room working on their routines, making sure to make them extra spicy.

8:32 p.m. – We see date night for the couples and then rehearsals, as Jenna is hounding them for that chemistry and connection.