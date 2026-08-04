Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Welcome Their First Baby Together

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis have officially begun a new chapter as parents.

According to People, the Marvel actor and the “Mercy” actress recently welcomed their first child together. While the couple has not publicly shared details about their newborn, the arrival marks an exciting milestone in their relationship after more than four years together.

People confirmed the news on Aug. 3, noting that the baby was born last month. TMZ first reported the arrival. Representatives for Stan and Wallis did not immediately comment.

Sebastian Stan Previously Shared His Excitement About Fatherhood

Before becoming a father, Stan spoke openly about preparing for parenthood while promoting his upcoming film “Fjord” in an interview with Deadline.

“I want to be a good dad,” Stan said.

The actor explained that the role encouraged him to reflect on both fatherhood and personal growth as he entered a new stage of life.

“I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man,” he said. “I’m 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now.”

Stan added that he enjoys hearing different perspectives and continuing to learn from others, saying he makes an effort to read broadly in order to better understand different experiences.

Those comments offered fans an early glimpse into the thoughtful approach he hoped to bring to parenthood before the couple welcomed their child.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis attend the “Roofman” New York Special Screening at the Crosby Street Hotel on September 08, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Couple Has Kept Their Relationship Private

According to People , Stan and Wallis first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after attending Robert Pattinson‘s birthday celebration together. Over the following years, they gradually made more public appearances while largely keeping their relationship away from the spotlight.

Wallis accompanied Stan to several major events during the 2024 and 2025 awards seasons, including premieres for “A Different Man” and “The Apprentice”, as well as the Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

When Stan accepted his first Golden Globe earlier this year for “A Different Man”, he publicly acknowledged Wallis during his acceptance speech, telling her, “Annabelle, I love you.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Stan also explained why he values keeping much of his personal life private.

“I feel like it’s really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever,” he said, adding that his relationship is one part of his life he tries to keep mostly to himself.

Earlier this year, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child after being photographed together in New York, where Wallis debuted her baby bump. According to People, the pair continued enjoying time together while preparing for their growing family before welcoming their newborn.

Although Stan and Wallis have not released additional details about their baby, fans have celebrated the happy news as the couple begins life as first-time parents. Between Stan’s recent reflections on fatherhood and the pair’s longstanding commitment to keeping their relationship grounded, the arrival of their first child marks another meaningful milestone for the actors as they balance family life with their successful careers.