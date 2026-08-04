James Bond Casting Search Moves Closer to Naming Next 007

Fans have been waiting patiently for the next James Bond to be named following Daniel Craig’s departure. The last 007 movie released was in 2021, titled “No Time to Die,” but now it’s time for someone else to take over this iconic role.

And while there have been many rumors about who it could be, no one has been officially named.

But it seems a casting decision could be coming in the near future.

When speaking with Deadline, producer Amy Pascal gave a positive update regarding the future of the franchise.

“I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical,” she explained. “Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it’s got to be something really different that is a stirring and exciting and different.”

James Bond Italian Villa On The Market

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The iconic James Bond Italian villa in which is featured at the end of Casino Royale and marked Craig’s debut as the title character, is hitting the market. The villa, which is called Villa La Gaeta, became one of the most recognizable locations in the series.

The property was renovated in 2023, being converted into five apartments. One is on the market, sitting on the ground floor, and is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom place that is spread out over two levels.

“The living area overlooks a terrace, and along with the kitchen, a double bedroom and bathroom, makes up the first floor, and beneath that is another bedroom with an en-suite plus a spare room, as well as access to the marina basin,” Timeout explains. “Also included are two parking spaces, and excitingly, a jetty with designated boat mooring for each apartment. Oh, and those splendid, movie-worthy views. All that could be yours for roughly €1.2-1.4 million – honestly, not bad for such an iconic spot.”

The property also features communal gardens and a swimming pool as well as the incredible views.

Callum Turner Addressed James Bond Rumors In Recent Interview

Callum Turner was the subject of some James Bond casting rumors, and he got full approval from legendary actor George Clooney.

“I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,” Clooney said during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it.”

So, has he heard anything about potentially earning the role?

“I know as much as you do — really, I know as much as you do,” he says, and then he was asked if he was interested in the role if he were offered. “I’m not going to comment on that.”

“I’ll tell you what’s so funny about the Bond thing: Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven’t spoken to for 10 years — and you know nothing!” Turner added. “It’s such a weird thing of something happening and nothing happening at all. I genuinely know nothing. I just find it quite amusing.”