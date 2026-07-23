Robert Pattinson’s ‘Primetime’ Film Sets Fall Release Date

After landing its prestigious world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Robert Pattinson’s film “Primetime” has officially set its theatrical release date. With the movie set to premiere later this Fall, “Primetime” marks another big release for the actor’s busy year.

Deadline reported that this movie, which Pattinson and A24 produced, will debut in U.S. theaters on September 25, 2026. The announcement comes shortly after the film booked its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which is also in September.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim in his feature-film debut, “Primetime” stars Pattinson as Chris Hansen. This NBC correspondent became a TV icon in the 2000s hosting the reality series, “To Catch a Predator.” The film follows Hansen in 2006 as “To Catch a Predator” becomes a television phenomenon.

A24 first gave fans a glimpse of Pattinson as Hansen in a teaser released in May 2026. Pattinson leads a cast that also includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine, Phoebe Bridgers, and Anna Faris.

Fans Are Ready to See Pattinson Again

Getty Robert Pattinson

After the release date for “Primetime” was announced, fans took to social media to express their excitement to see Pattinson in his next film. They also praised the “Twilight” actor for continuing to play a wide variety of roles in movies like “Primetime.”

“From vampires to Batman to television history… Robert Pattinson’s career choices are anything but primetime clichés.✨,” one fan wrote on X.

“Imagine Robert Pattinson gets nominations in Best Actor for this film and Best Supporting Actor in either Dune 3 or The Odyssey,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Whatever it is I’m SAT,” another fan wrote.

“Robert Pattinson range is awesome from the Batman to the Odyssey, he deserves an oscar,” one fan commented.

“Sounds awesome!” one fan posted.

“Pattinson has built a reputation for disappearing into unconventional roles, so it’ll be fascinating to see whether he captures Hansen’s calm, calculated demeanor or adds a darker edge to the character. This has the potential to be one of A24’s most talked-about films this year,” one person commented on X.

‘Primetime’ Continues Pattinson’s Busy Year

Getty Robert Pattinson.

“Primetime” is just one of several high-profile movies that Pattinson has lined up for release this year. So far, Pattinson has appeared in A24’s black comedy “The Drama,” as well as Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed fantasy epic, “The Odyssey.” Pattinson will also star in the Netflix heist film, “Here Comes the Flood,” and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster, “Dune: Part Three.”

These films have made 2026 another busy year for Pattinson. The People’s Choice Award-winning actor also had multiple roles in 2025 movies like “Mickey 17,” “Die My Love,” and “Marty Supreme.” As for 2028, he will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in “The Batman: Part II.”

With “Primetime,” Pattinson continues to juggle roles in big blockbusters and smaller indie projects. “Primetime” will showcase more of Pattinson’s acting range as he embodies one of television’s most groundbreaking journalists.

Though details about “Primetime” remain limited, critics are expected to share their thoughts on the movie after its Venice Film Festival premiere. Fans will then get to see Pattinson transform into Hansen once “Primetime” hits theaters this September.