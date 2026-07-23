Kate Hudson’s Daughter Is Her Mini-Me in Latest Europe Vacation Photos

After an exciting family vacation to Greece, actress Kate Hudson and her loved ones are continuing their European adventure. Throughout June, the family enjoyed seeing all the wonders Greece had to offer.

The 47-year-old was a beacon of summer fashion, relaxing on beaches in stunning bikinis. Fans loved seeing the actress take a break from her busy shooting schedule to enjoy quality time with family in one of the loveliest places on earth.

As Kate Hudson and her family extend their European travels, fans quickly pointed out how much her daughter, Rani Rose, resembles her.

Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Takes After Her

Kate Hudson and her family thoroughly enjoyed their time in Greece, but their summer adventures are far from over. Now, the actress and her loved ones are taking in the beautiful sights of England.

“🇬🇧❤️🥰” the “Song Sung Blue” star simply captioned her latest Instagram photos. Hudson poses with a martini in hand while her 7-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, mimics her mother with a glass of her own. Fans couldn’t help but notice how much the little girl resembled her mother.

“The cutest! You have to re-create the first picture on her 21st birthday 😍🥂” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Ladies who lunch ❤️” another fan quipped.

“Your twin,” another chimed in.

The family included several other photos from their adventures in England, including horseback riding, tea time, and gorgeous strolls through the park. As much as Rani Rose resembles her mother, she also seems to be quite the daddy’s girl. Kate Hudson included a sweet photo of the seven-year-old throwing her arms around her father, Danny Fujikawa.

Earlier in the season, Kate Hudson uploaded several sweet photos featuring her daughter. The duo enjoyed quality girl time, including shopping and reading by the pool.

“Awww, there is nothing better than Mommy daughter time together 💕💕 My daughter is 27 now and we have so much fun together!!” a fan noted.

Fans look forward to seeing more adorable adventures from the mother-daughter duo as time goes on.

The A-Lister Describes Being in Her ‘Happy Place’

As Kate Hudson experiences the trip of a lifetime, she described the beaches of Greece as her “happy place.” In a photo dump, she attached several photos and videos of her children playing in the serene waters. Fans agreed the excitement and joy absolutely radiated throughout the carousel.

“I can FEEL it!!!” Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, added in the comments.

In another set, Kate Hudson shared photos of herself relaxing with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter on a boat. In the second photo, Rani Rose rests her head on her mother’s chest while Kate Hudson lovingly strokes the little girl’s hair.

Viewers loved seeing the display of sincere familial bonds.

“Thank you for the sweet family posts and being so real! The world needs more of this!!!! 🩵🩵🩵” a kind fan sincerely replied.

“Reminds me of the pic with your mom and you as a little girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️one of my favorites,” another added.

Fans hope Kate Hudson and her family enjoy the rest of their travels.