Tamra Judge Gets Vulnerable About Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered in July 2026, with stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador remaining at odds. Now, after three episodes of the hit Bravo show have aired, Judge is opening up about where they stand, revealing they’re actually closer than people are led to believe.

Judge interviewed with Page Six in July 2026, sharing new thoughts about her friendship with Beador. She began, “We move forward, then we move back, we move forward, then we move back.”

Tamra Judge Says She’s Currently on Good Terms With Shannon Beador

Getty Tamra Judge Getty

Judge continued, revealing that she and Beador have been in a better place in their friendship as of late. However, the “Two Ts In a Pod” host doesn’t believe her costar wants fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” to be aware of that.

According to her, “I feel like now we’re doing good, but I don’t think she wants anybody to know we’re doing good.” As for why this is the case, Judge stated that it was because much of the audience did not have the best opinion of her, with many viewing her as the show’s villain.

She added, “Some people just act for the comments section of Instagram.” However, the RHOC star then speculated, “Unless she doesn’t want to give it away yet. It could be that, too. But I’m like, come on, they see us together and we’re photographed and we post pictures.”

During the interview, Judge was also asked about her fight with Beador at The Quiet Woman amid “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” filming. She said, “I didn’t think it was that bad. She says that I called her a drunk. I don’t remember calling her a drunk … I think she called me a drunk.”

Tamra Previously Opened Up About Her Treatment of Her RHOC Co-star

Getty Shannon Beador

Many of the issues between Judge and Beador stem from season 18 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” during which the former of the two made multiple serious accusations about Beador. At the time, during a PEOPLE interview, Judge defended her behavior.

She said in 2024, “I know it looks like I’m being a bad friend to Shannon, or that I’m just attacking her for no reason. But as anyone who has someone in their lives who drinks like this will tell you, it’s very frustrating to watch that person refuse to get help and just keep making the same mistakes over and over again.”

Judge continued, “There are going to be times when you just reach a breaking point where you can’t do it anymore. And that was my reality when the cameras went up.”

After that, the RHOC star opened up about being a friend to Beador over the years. According to her, “Throughout the 10 years that I’ve known her, minus the two she didn’t speak to me when I wasn’t on the show, her life was always in shambles.”

She went on to say that Beador called her on a daily basis during that time in their friendship. Judge added, “And she would be riled up about this or that. And listen, I cared about her. I was her friend. I wanted to help her, but she never did anything to help herself.”