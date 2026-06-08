Andy Cohen Dishes on RHOC Season 20

Season 20 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange” is set to premiere in July. Now, ahead of the show’s debut, executive producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is dishing on what fans can expect and revealing why season 20 of RHOC is superior to the 19th installment of the long-running series. This comes as Tamra Judge is also teasing the season.

Regarding the cast, in addition to Judge, season 20 will feature Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedrant. Vicki Gunvalson is also making her long-awaited return after being invited back during BravoCon 2025.

Andy Cohen Teases Season 20 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Getty Andy Cohen

Cohen attended the 2026 Newport Beach Television Fest in June. While there, he not only received Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award but also teased the upcoming 20th season of RHOC. Luckily, Bravo Breaking News posted a clip on Instagram.

He began, “I could speak for the next half hour about season 20 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ and how moved I am by it.”

Cohen continued, “For so many reasons, and how engaged I am by it and how proud I am of it. Especially how proud I am of the women who are here tonight who are sharing incredible, intimate moments in their lives.” After that, he called what the ladies shared in season 20 “supe relatable” and “super important.”

The WWHL host added, “I think this is a season that really grounds this show and this franchise back to the early years and why we began it.” Cohen then highlighted Gunvalson, saying, “And I’m proud Vicki is back.”

Additionally, he addressed season 19 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which was not well received by the majority of the show’s fanbase. According to him, “We got in the weeds about a lot of things that happened.”

However, he says the upcoming installment tells the story of “what is going on in the women’s lives and their kids, and their marriages, and their friendships, and not about what it’s like to be on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.'”

Tamra Judge Recently Teased RHOC Season 20

Getty Tamra Judge

In addition to Cohen discussing “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Judge has also shared details. Most recently, she took to social media to celebrate the third anniversary of her return to the show. She said, “Three years ago today, I made my return to #RHOC. Now I’m gearing up for my fourth season back—and sixteenth overall.”

She added, “Season 20 premieres July 9th on Bravo.” She recently said in an episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, “Season 20 is pretty exciting. Especially coming off season 19 [which] was not great for me. I was in a really bad place. I feel like I’m in a much better place.”

Judge added, “I think it’s going to be an amazing season. I think it’s going to be different. I think it feels different. … I’m so much happier. I love having Vicki back, for sure. It feels like home when she is on the show.”