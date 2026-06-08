RHORI Star Liz McGraw Reveals One Moment She’d Change Ahead of ‘Wild’ Reunion

“Real Housewives of Rhode Island” star Liz McGraw admitted she wished she hadn’t gotten into it with her longtime friend and co-star Alicia Carmody while filming their first season of the Bravo reality show. But she also explained that it came from a place of love.

During a June 7 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” McGraw was asked if she regretted “getting hung up on Alicia’s use of the word homeless” when describing her past issues with her father.

McGraw replied to host Andy Cohen, “Yes, although I wasn’t hung up on it.”

In an emotional “Real Housewives” moment, Carmody claimed that her father left her and her mother without their home when she was a child. While Carmody and her mom moved into her grandmother’s house, she explained that it was not the same as having their own house.

“I kind of feel like he took my home. That’s considered homeless,” Carmody said on the “Real Housewives” episode, adding, “I had to go back with my grandparents in a [expletive] basement.”

But McGraw questioned the validity of the claim, noting that Carmody always had a house to live in and was never out on the streets. The debate became intense as Carmody pushed back while McGraw insisted that her loving and beautiful family would have never allowed her to be homeless.

Liz McGraw Shared What She Knows About Alicia Carmody’s ‘Homeless’ Situation

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Elsewhere on the WWHL episode, McGraw clarified her comments about Carmody’s past.

“From what I had ever known of Alicia and her family, they sold that house together,” she shared of her co-star’s childhood home. “They renovated at the grandparents’ [house] in one of the most high-end neighborhoods in Rhode Island and all moved in together with the dad. So, that’s what I came into that knowing. And for everything I’ve ever known about Alicia, she was always, you know, had love around her. She was always clad in the best designers. So, for me to hear the word ‘homeless,’ it was a knee-jerk reaction. I was trying to prevent her from any local backlash from those of us who knew.”

“It was a knee-jerk reaction, but it was not coming from a place of malice,” McGraw continued. “I didn’t know where she was… I didn’t know how far she was going with it. And I never meant to, you know, downplay her feelings. Certainly, I always only wanted to protect Alicia.”

Liz McGraw Teased the RHORI Reunion

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McGraw and the rest of the RHORI cast recently sat down for their very first reunion taping.

During her WWHL appearance, McGraw teased the sit-down. After Cohen noted that she did “great,” the “Real Housewives” newcomer questioned his comment.

“Did she?” McGraw asked. “I don’t know. I felt like it was brutal, and you know it was wild. It was a long day.”

McGraw also revealed that her friend Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) did not give her any tips ahead of the reunion taping.