Dorit Kemsley Discusses Her RHOBH Future & Opens up About Dating

Dorit Kemsley is currently promoting her new book, “Unburdened: A Memoir.” Recently, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about whether or not she’s planning to return for the show’s 16th season. Plus, she’s discussing the possibility of dating amid her ongoing divorce from Paul PK Kemsley.

Regarding RHOBH, season 15 of the long-running Bravo series concluded in May 2026. In addition to Kemsley, the cast included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, and Amanda Frances. So far, there has been no casting news about the upcoming season.

Dorit Kemsley Isn’t Sure About RHOBH Season 15

Getty Dorit Kemsley Getty

Kemsley interviewed with PEOPLE in June 2026. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star addressed a plethora of topics, including her future on the show. Notably, this comes after reports that she may not appear on the show moving forward following its divided season 15.

Regarding whether or not she will return, Kemsley stated, “I do know that I am really enjoying living in the present moment. I feel like I’ve got a lot going on now with the release of “Unburdened,” and it belongs. It deserves my attention. I think when it’s time, I will cross that bridge.”

During the sit-down, the RHOBH star also addressed whether she’s dating amid her divorce from PK. According to her, she’s “ready” to try finding love again. She added, “Now I just have to find somebody that I want to actually date. … We’ll see.”

Notably, Kemsley also discussed dating in a recent E! interview. The 49-year-old said, “I have reached a place where I am looking forward to it. It’s imminent. I’ve spent the last couple of years mothering very hard and being very protective over them while I was processing everything.”

She went on to say that in the recent past, she “didn’t feel ready, not because I wasn’t over PK. My focus was where it needed to be.” The RHOBH fan-favorite then said, “It’s a very important part of this journey, and I feel like it’s in the near future.”

Getty PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley Getty

Kemsley filed for divorce from PK in April 2025. Since then, she’s been open about the highs and lows of her coparenting journey with him. This includes a recent interview in June 2026 with Extra. According to her, “We’ve been separated for almost two years. The majority of the time, he has refused to have any kind of relationship. It’s very difficult to co-parent when you have that happening.”

She went on to discuss how she would have liked their separation to have gone, noting, “And it feels like I’ve spent the majority of the time trying to nurture a friendship, any kind of relationship, respectful, and peaceful.”

Luckily, things have begun to improve. She shared with the outlet, “But for whatever reason, he found that difficult, and I think now I’m starting to see some signs, occasionally, that he may want that. But I’m hesitant because I get one foot in and then shockingly blindsided by pulling out.”

Kemsley’s new book, “Unburdened,” is in stores now.