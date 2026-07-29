‘The Valley’ Season 3 Reunion Trailer Puts Danny Booko in the Hot Seat

The first trailer for “The Valley” Season 3 reunion has arrived, and it’s clear Danny Booko is headed for one of the night’s toughest conversations.

Bravo released the preview on July 29, teasing explosive confrontations across the three-part reunion, which premieres Wednesday, Aug. 5. While the trailer touches on everything from Brittany Cartwright’s fractured friendships to Jesse Lally’s relationship with girlfriend Lacey and ongoing tension with ex-wife Michelle Saniei, much of the drama centers on Danny as cast members revisit his drinking throughout the season.

Danny Booko Faces Difficult Questions

Even before the cast takes the reunion stage, Lala Kent signals that Danny’s behavior will be a major topic of discussion.

“Danny, in the finale, cannot even form words or stand up,” she says backstage.

Once everyone is seated with Andy Cohen, Danny pushes back against Lala’s criticism.

“You were over on the couch going like this waving at me,” he tells her, mimicking the gesture.

Lala doesn’t back down.

“When I see an [expletive] walking away, I’m for damn sure waving. Bye!”

The conversation then shifts to Jasmine Goode’s wedding, where Danny’s drinking once again comes under scrutiny. Throughout Season 3, both his alcohol consumption and the cast’s concerns about it became recurring storylines.

“Who was shirtless at the bar with no shoes?” Jasmine asks.

“Oh my god!” Danny responds.

“That is a complete red flag,” Lala says.

As Kristen Doute tries to cut off the exchange with an emphatic “Enough!” Andy follows with another pointed question.

“Were you drinking at the wedding?”

Danny immediately fires back, “I’m not talking to you.”

The tense exchange suggests the topic won’t be resolved quickly when the reunion airs.

Brittany, Jesse and Other Friendships Reach a Breaking Point

Danny isn’t the only cast member in the spotlight.

Backstage, Brittany Cartwright admits she’s still hurt by how some of her friends treated her during the season.

“I’m pissed off at so many people,” she says before filming begins.

Later, she tells Lala, “I cried a bunch about my friends, like, talking so badly about me.”

Onstage, Zach Wickham confronts Brittany directly.

“You haven’t had my back,” he says.

“Honey, I have had your back through and through,” Brittany replies.

The trailer also teases lighter moments, including Andy asking Jesse Lally what it was like having girlfriend Lacey in his corner this season.

“Was she in my corner?” Jesse jokes, drawing laughs.

Elsewhere, Zach is seen whispering to Jasmine during one heated exchange, “Look at Tom Schwartz, he’s like, ‘What’s going on?'”

Beyond the biggest confrontations, the preview hints at several other storylines that will unfold over the three-part reunion. Zach opens up about his relationship with his boyfriend, Lacey and Michelle come face-to-face in a heated discussion, and Kristen and fiancé Luke Broderick address challenges in their own relationship.

The trailer also captures Kristen’s signature sense of humor before filming begins.

“I’m just trying to get it over with so that I can hug my crystals,” she jokes backstage.

Lala, meanwhile, marks a milestone of her own, saying, “It is a big day, my first The Valley reunion.”

Part 1 of “The Valley” Season 3 reunion premieres Wednesday, Aug. 5, on Bravo, with the remaining two installments airing over the following weeks.