Kristen Doute Doesn’t Hold Back When Asked About Jax Taylor’s New Romance

Kristen Doute isn’t mincing words when it comes to Jax Taylor’s new relationship.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on July 22, “The Valley” star reacted to the news that her former castmate is dating Lori K, Brittany Cartwright’s longtime publicist and close friend. Doute made it clear she isn’t a fan of the relationship, calling the situation “diabolical” while explaining why she believes it crosses a line.

The comments came just weeks after TMZ reported that Taylor and Lori K had begun dating after growing close while supporting one another through their respective divorces.

Doute and Taylor go way back as two of the original six cast members on “Vanderpump Rules.” Their friendship has gone through plenty of ups and downs over the years and seasons, but Doute is adamantly on Cartwright’s side through this entire situation.

Kristen Doute Calls the Situation ‘Diabolical’

During the Bravo clubhouse appearance, Andy Cohen asked Doute for her thoughts on Taylor’s new romance.

Without hesitation, she replied, “Diabolical.”

Doute went on to explain why she felt the relationship was especially hurtful to Cartwright.

She described Lori K as more than just Brittany’s publicist, calling her a trusted paid professional who had also been Cartwright’s close friend and “family” for the past decade.

Doute said that history makes the relationship particularly difficult to understand.

She also criticized Taylor’s handling of the situation, saying he had been “so totally deceitful” because Lori knew the intimate details of his marriage and family life with Cartwright.

“The Valley” star later pushed back against social media users who suggested Cartwright should have expected the relationship, instead directing her frustration toward Taylor.

According to TMZ, fellow “The Valley” cast member Zack Wickham, who was in the “Watch What Happens Live” audience, also joined the discussion with criticism of Taylor.

Jax Taylor and Lori K’s Relationship Has Sparked Plenty of Conversation

News of Taylor’s romance with Lori K first surfaced earlier this month when TMZ reported the pair had quietly grown close over the past several months.

The outlet reported that the relationship developed while both were navigating major life changes. Taylor has been going through his divorce from Cartwright, while Lori K has also experienced a divorce of her own. TMZ also reported that both are parents of children with autism, something that reportedly helped strengthen their connection.

Taylor and Cartwright announced their separation in early 2024 after five years of marriage. Their relationship, including the ups and downs leading to their split, has been documented throughout “The Valley.”

Cartwright has not publicly addressed Doute’s latest comments, though the longtime friends have remained close throughout the divorce process.

Doute, meanwhile, has frequently defended Cartwright both on and off camera. Her latest remarks make it clear she believes loyalty matters, especially when long-standing friendships are involved.

With “The Valley” continuing to dominate Bravo conversations during its offseason, Doute’s candid reaction is likely to keep fans talking about one of the franchise’s most unexpected new relationships.