Want to Ask Your Favorite Bravolebrity a Question? Here’s How to Become a ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Virtual Caller

If you’ve ever watched “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and thought of the perfect question for your favorite Housewife, “Below Deck” yachtie, or “Southern Charm” star, now’s your chance to ask it yourself.

Bravo is officially inviting fans to become virtual callers on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” giving viewers the opportunity to appear live during the show and ask Bravolebrities questions directly from home. The late-night talk show started offering virtual callers during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued it ever since, giving access to those unable to attend a taping in New York City.

Whether you’re hoping to chat with Andy Cohen, settle a Housewives debate, or get the inside scoop from your favorite Bravo star, here’s everything you need to know about becoming a virtual caller.

How to Become a ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Virtual Caller

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According to Bravo, fans interested in appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” can now submit an online interest form for a chance to be selected as a virtual caller.

Virtual callers join the show remotely and ask questions directly to Andy Cohen’s guests during the live broadcast, making them a regular part of many episodes.

To be considered, you’ll first need to become a Bravo Insider if you aren’t already. Membership is free and includes access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes features, special perks, and the opportunity to sign up for virtual caller consideration.

Once you’re a Bravo Insider, you can complete the online application expressing your interest in appearing on the show. Bravo notes that producers may contact selected applicants with additional information if they’re chosen to participate in an upcoming episode.

Submitting the form does not guarantee you’ll appear on the show, but it officially puts your name in the running.

What It’s Like to Be a Virtual Caller on WWHL

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One of the most entertaining parts of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” is watching fans interact directly with Bravo’s biggest personalities.

Virtual callers routinely ask questions that spark memorable moments, whether they’re pressing Housewives about reunion drama, getting relationship updates from “Summer House” stars, or asking “Below Deck” crew members what really happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Because the callers join live from home, they become part of the conversation, often leading to candid answers, surprise revelations, and unforgettable reactions from the guests.

Bravo says the opportunity allows fans to “talk directly with their favorite Bravolebs,” making it one of the closest experiences viewers can have to sitting in the famous “Watch What Happens Live” Clubhouse.

If you’ve ever wanted to ask Andy Cohen a burning question or hear your favorite Bravo star respond to something you’ve always wondered, becoming a virtual caller could be your shot.

While selection is ultimately up to the show’s producers, Bravo is actively accepting submissions from interested fans, making now the perfect time to throw your name into the mix.

“Watch What Happens Live” airs new episodes fives nights a week – Sunday through Thursday nights – at 10:00 PM ET/PT on Bravo.