Amanda Batula Opens Up About Her Relationship With West Wilson on ‘In the City’ Reunion

“Summer House” alum Amanda Batula was in the hot seat during the “In the City” reunion, and she faced the music alone amid her romantic relationship with her former co-star West Wilson.

The Bravo TV personality expressed regret over how she handled the weeks following her surprise relationship news, which dropped a few months after her split from her husband Kyle Cooke.

On the “In the City” reunion, which aired as a “Watch What Happens Live” episode on July 21, Batula admitted she wasn’t happy with how she presented herself when she taped the “Summer House” reunion in April, just three weeks after she and Wilson went public with their romance.

Batula also faced an awkward question from host Andy Cohen about her new relationship, but made it clear she is still all in with the controversial relationship.

Amanda Batula Expressed Regret Over the ‘Summer House’ Reunion

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Batula admitted she did not watch the “Summer House” reunion when host Andy Cohen asked her about it during the Season 1 “In the City” reunion.

“I lived it,” she explained. “I didn’t, I could not [watch it].”

Cohen then asked her if she was ”disappointed” or “fine” with how she acted during the reunion, and she admitted she wished she hadn’t gotten as defensive as she did during the taping,

“For sure disappointed in my performance,” Batula admitted. “You know, I definitely wanted to come in and be able to apologize and provide more clarity and come off like as sad and hurt, like not me, not hurt, but upset about how I’ve hurt other people. And I think the energy, I went into defense mode. And that’s not to blame anyone. I understand where everyone was coming from, but my natural instinct was to get defensive. And I don’t love the way that I handled myself at all.”

Amanda Batula Struggled When Asked If She Was in Love With West Wilson

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The revelation of Batula and Wilson’s romance rocked the “Summer House” friend group. Not only was it considered controversial due to Wilson’s past friendship with Batula’s husband, Cooke, but also because Wilson dated and broke the heart of Batula’s former close friend Ciara Miller.

On the “In the City” reunion, cast member Danielle Olivera told Batula she was “disappointed” that she continued to pursue her relationship with Wilson, given the intense reaction that it sparked.

“I think because of the way it all unfolded, the friendships that were broken apart because of it. And then I honestly, I hate that you kind of doubled down and you’re pursuing this relationship with him all the way,” Olivera told her. “I know that you had to make a decision one way or the other. I just wish for you that you would take some time just for yourself, be alone.”

Batula admitted that she understood her castmates’ disappointment.

“I understand,” she told Cohen. “I think, and I know the way that I handled things and went about the whole situation was wrong. And you can’t go back and change it. … I can’t go back and change the fact that I wasn’t honest, and you know, hid things and lied.”

Cohen then polled the group to ask if anyone had hung out with Batula and Wilson, and no one raised their hands.

“I mean, we’re not going out much in general,” Batula told Cohen.

The Bravo host asked her point blank if she and Wilson were in a monogamous relationship, to which Batula replied, “Yes.”

“Are you in love?” Cohen asked.

Batula became visibly uncomfortable before responding, “It’s a weird question to answer.”

The “Summer House” veteran then replied, “not really” when asked if she and Wilson said “I love you” to one another, before adding that they have never said it.