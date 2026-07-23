Sophie Thatcher Responds To Fans’ Comparisons Between ‘Companion’ and ‘Obsession’

Actor Sophie Thatcher has finally weighed in on fans comparing her sci-fi thriller “Companion” to the summer’s breakout horror hit, “Obsession.” Despite featuring different stories, fans have found similarities between these two rom-com horror movies. Both films depict women struggling to achieve autonomy as they are manipulated and controlled by selfish, entitled men through extraordinary circumstances.

In “Companion,” Thatcher plays Iris, a robot programmed to love her owner Josh, unaware that she is a machine. Meanwhile, “Obsession” stars Inde Navarrette as Nikki, a young woman who becomes possessed after her friend makes a wish to make her love him. Both characters end up battling with their partners and their friends, turning their “romance” into brutal, bloody affairs.

During an interview with Variety, Thatcher said she hasn’t seen “Obsession” yet. However, the “Yellowjackets” star was quick to praise Navarrette, whose work she already admired. She also expressed interest in watching the movie herself.

“I think Inde’s so cool and I really look up to her,” said Thatcher. “I’ve seen clips online and I love that she’s a gamer and, like, normal. Everyone is telling me that so I’m excited to see it and I’m flattered because that movie is very highly-regarded right now.”

Fans Celebrate Sophie Thatcher and Inde Navarrette

Getty US actress Sophie Thatcher attends the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Companion” at the Hollywood Post 43 The American Legion, in Hollywood, California on January 27, 2025.

After Thatcher praised Navarrette, fans took to social media to express their mutual love and excitement for both actors and their horror films:

“Both Companion and Obsession are absolute masterpieces. Sophie Thatcher and Inde Navarrette are the definition of modern scream queens! 🎬🔥,” one fan wrote on X.

“We really need to see Inde and Sophie in a movie together like RIGHT NOW,” another fan posted.

“Honestly, both were great. End of story,” a third fan commented.

“No need to compare these two. Both terrific performances that stand on their own without being held against each other,” one person wrote.

“Love them!” one fan commented.

“the gamer and normal detail makes this comparison feel even sweeter,” wrote one user.

Horror Turned Both Actresses Into Stars

Getty Sophie Thatcher poses during the “Her Private Hell” photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France.

“Obsession” marks Navarrette’s first horror movie role. However, Thatcher has become one of the genre’s rising stars. The latter has had roles in multiple scary films and shows, most notably “Yellowjackets.” Thatcher has also appeared in “The Boogeyman,” “Heretic,” “MaXXXine,” and Fox’s TV reboot of “The Exorcist.” She will return to horror this year in the upcoming movie, “Her Private Hell,” which premieres in theaters on July 24.

Thatcher and Navarrette have received widespread acclaim for their respective lead performances in “Companion” and “Obsession.” Both of them were even nominated for Best Actress at the Astra Midseason Movie Awards, with Navarrette winning the award in June 2026. At this point, Thatcher and Navarrette have firmly established themselves among horror cinema’s newest generation of scream queens.

“Obsession” remains one of the hottest films this summer, and its comparisons to “Companion” have only added to both films’ popularity among fans. Though Thatcher has yet to watch “Obsession,” her public praise of Navarrette has only increased fans’ excitement for both actresses and their acclaimed horror films.