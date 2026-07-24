West Wilson Pokes Fun at Anonymous Tipsters in New Photo with Amanda Batula: SEE

It’s been a long summer.

Before West Wilson, 31, and Amanda Batula, 34, went public with their relationship on March 31, “Summer House” fans often shared anonymous tips with online blogs — one being Deuxmoi — regarding the status of their romantic timeline.

From affair allegations to timestamped receipts and eventually, the final blow: a leaked video of Wilson and Batula cozying up with each other in his apartment, the couple has dodged plenty of speculation about their intimate details.

In an Instagram post from Wilson, shared on Thursday, July 23, he posted his first photo with Batula since they confirmed their relationship. What’s more, Wilson wrote a playfully sarcastic Instagram caption aimed at the leaked information and anonymous tipsters behind them.

“anon plz,” Wilson captioned his post.

West Wilson Takes Aim at Anonymous Tipsters

The Bravo star didn’t exactly list specific names, but his aim was clear and direct.

Popular tipster blog Deuxmoi was the first to report Wilson and Batula’s relationship on March 5 — just weeks before they confirmed their relationship.

At the time, Deuxmoi received several anonymous tips from online users who claimed the “Summer House” stars were dating and had been for quite some time.

On February 2, before confirming their romance, Deuxmoi received an anonymous tip about Wilson and Batula looking rather comfortable during an apparent date night.

“Hi deux!! Kinda delayed bc at the time thought nothing of it (like everyone else) but caught Amanda and West on a date at Smythe Tavern on 2/2 drinking A LOT of martinis… he left at least a half hour before her which I thought was super sketchy and they seemed pretty cozy. This was also right after the Kyle/Amanda news broke,” the tip said.

On February 22, Wilson and Batula were photographed by an onlooker during dinner at the Blind Tiger. A tipster later shared their intel and photo with Deuxmoi. “they were EXTREMELY flirty with one another touching each other’s legs when sitting etc. She was also wearing what I assume [were] his clothes,” the tips said.

In March, ahead of the joint statement confirming their romance, an anonymous tip claimed that Wilson was invited to a wedding and asked if he could bring Batula as his date.

“friend is getting married this summer and West is invited and RSVP’ed. Yesterday he asked the groom and bride if he could bring Amanda,” the tip said.

Are West Wilson and Amanda Batula Still Dating?

Even after the pair went public, social media users have continued to anonymously tip off information about Wilson and Batula. On July 1, Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails shared a claim alleging that Wilson cheated on Batula. The tipster even claimed that Batula later demanded he not speak with that person again.

“I am hearing that he has cheated on her recently,” the tipster wrote. “Apparently it was someone in his circle and she told him he can never speak to that person again.”

Despite allegations of a fake timeline from Wilson and Batula — and denial that there are current indiscretions between them — the “Summer House” stars have maintained their romantic relationship since coming forward four months ago.