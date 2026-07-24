‘Project Runway’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 3

The remaining designers on “Project Runway” Season 22 will be facing their first team challenge on “Project Runway” 2026 tonight. The “Project Runway” judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — will be challenging them to create runway-worthy looks inspired by NFL teams. To stay with the NFL theme, Ciara will be serving as a guest judge tonight. The show has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now it airs and streams on a few other networks. Who gets eliminated on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us during our “Project Runway” 2026 live recap below.

In It to Win It on ‘Project Runway’

Last week on “Project Runway” Season 22, we kicked things off by wrapping up the eliminations from the premiere episode. Jeffrey was safe, which meant R’Bonney, Plane Jane, and Robby had been eliminated! Then we quickly moved into the next challenge, which had them creating a redemption look on a budget and to be completed in one day.

After looking at all the looks, the judges named Joseph as the winner of the challenge. Then they put Octavius, Dani, Bao, Yangyang, and Bi in the bottom five. The six designers who had immunity for the night and the six eliminated designers from last week’s challenge all got a chance to vote to save one of those designers. That designer would stay in the competition, but the other four would be eliminated.

The votes were cast last week, but now Christian Siriano will reveal the results tonight. Then, the designers will move on to tonight’s NFL-themed team challenge. The fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22 continues, but who goes home on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us and follow along with our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 23 Live Recap – Week 3

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The Votes Are In

Disney Bao, Yangyang, Octavius, and Dani

We go back to the voting last week. Christian reads the votes, and it was a close vote between Dani, Bi, and Bao. In the end, Bi won the vote, and he remains in the competition. That means Dani, Bao, Octavius, and Yangyang have all been eliminated!

Back to the Runway

No rest for the weary, as they call the designers right back to the runway. We are moving right into the next challenge, and this will be a team challenge. The designers will work in teams of three and must create a three-piece capsule collection for the NFL. Their looks need to be boundary-pushing, editorial, and wearable art. The winning head of house will actually win tickets to the next Super Bowl, which takes place on February 14, 2027. They will also win immunity for next week. The fashion houses and NFL teams for inspiration are:

Bryan, Bi, and Elizabeth – Team Atlanta Falcons

– Team Atlanta Falcons Jeffrey, Anna, and Chloe – Team New York Giants

– Team New York Giants Andriy, Bobby, and Jude – Team Philadelphia Eagles

– Team Philadelphia Eagles Joseph, Naheim, and Aaron – Team Carolina Panthers

This will also be a double elimination tonight, as a designer from the two bottom teams will be eliminated!

Fabric Shopping

The designers head to Mood to do shopping for their looks. Bobby is upset she didn’t get picked as Head of House. Now she’s bitter with Andriy and thinks he doesn’t know what he’s doing and knows nothing about football.

Workroom Time on ‘Project Runway’

The designers are back in the workroom. Christian comes in to check out what the designers are working on. He wants Team Eagles to be more forward-thinking and football-related. They are giving jackets that have been done before.

For Team Giants, they are trying to do too many colors in every look. He wants them to each focus on single colors. For Team Falcons, Christian said they are the most cohesive team. They are working well together and have it going on, which is odd since it features Bi and Bryan!

We have a flip in relationships, as Bi and Bryan have been fighting, but now are getting along and working together for the challenge. Bobby and Andriy have been close this whole season, but now on the same team and not getting along at all! Jude is stuck in the middle and feels he’s on a losing team!

Model Time

Christian is back, and he has the models with him. Meanwhile, Bobby just loses it! She is crying and freaking out. She definitely seems to be out of it. Bobby is having a panic attack, and Andriy is nowhere to help or calm her down.

Christian thinks Joseph’s look is more like a cartoon and not NFL, but Joseph has faith in it. For Team Giants, Chloe is now having a breakdown. She is worried about what she’s going to make. Naheim is worried about Joseph’s look. Bi said the other teams have so much drama, and meanwhile they are fine.

Runway Day

It’s a new day, and the designers are back in the workroom. We have one hour into the runway show. There are a lot of looks that need to be finished. Chloe did get a look together, but Jeffrey is worried if it will fit into their team’s theme. Andriy seems to have checked out!

Time is up, and the designers make their way to the runway. Time to get this runway show started! The judges definitely don’t seem impressed with some of these looks. They seem to be confused and wondering what was happening.