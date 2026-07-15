Ciara & ‘Twin’ Daughter are the ‘Cutest Thing Ever’ in Matching Robes

Singer Ciara and her youngest daughter, Amora, have sent her followers into a mini meltdown following her latest social media upload.

The “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” hitmaker is a proud mom to four children. She shares her oldest son, Future Zahir, 12, with rapper Future.

Ciara married football player Russell Wilson in 2016, with whom she has three children. In 2017, they welcomed a daughter, Sienna Princess, nine, and then a son, Win Harrison, six, in 2020.

In 2023, Ciara and Wilson welcomed another child, their youngest, Amora Princess, two.

Ciara and Mini-Me Daughter Amora Pose in Robes

Ciara is no stranger to sharing her family with her followers, and her latest social update is no different. In an Instagram upload posted six hours ago, Ciara showed off her mother-daughter bond with Amora.

In the pics, the pair donned matching white robes and both had curlers in their hair while rocking large black sunglasses.

Ciara accessorized with numerous gold bangles, sparkly rings, and chain necklaces, and opted for short acrylic nails. Amora also wore a couple of necklaces, one of which featured mini crosses.

In the carousel post, Ciara and Amora were captured sitting on the floor in front of a mirror backdrop, sporting similar poses. In a short video clip, they were filmed looking at the camera and then to the side in sync.

“Always a Y-E-S to moments like this,” Ciara wrote in her caption, referencing her latest single, “Yes.”

Ciara’s Followers Gush Over ‘Precious’ Post

Sharing the adorable content with her 34.7 million followers, the post didn’t go unnoticed, quickly racking up 91,000 likes and over 820 comments.

“Literally the cutest thing EVER OMG,” R&B singer Monica wrote.

“This is so precious,” model Jasmine Sanders added.

“Amora look just look like mommy,” a third remarked.

“Your twin!” a fourth said.

“Wow, that mini you is so cute!” a fifth fan shared.

How Motherhood Changed Ciara

In a 2018 interview with W Magazine, Ciara revealed how motherhood had impacted her.

“It’s changed me for the better. It’s made me not sweat the small stuff. I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life, and more love in your heart,” she explained.

“I have to say, I do love giving love [laughs] but I want to give more. There’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid’s face; there’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid’s face.”

As for taking care of herself in addition to her little ones, Ciara admitted at the time that she needed to work on that.

“I’ve been saying I need to work on taking care of myself more, because naturally I want to take care of everyone else. I think that’s one area I can get better in, honestly,” she said.

“What’s been helpful for me is making a schedule. When I have things mapped out, I’m able to compartmentalize as I need to. Like, this block is for my phone calls, this block is for my meetings, this block is for my kids, this block is for Mommy and Daddy time.”