‘DWTS’ Alum Nicole Scherzinger, 48, in Sheer Dress for World Cup Performance

Singer and TV star Nicole Scherzinger performed at this year’s World Cup Closing Ceremony, which was pre-recorded, in style.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, who was also a judge on “The Masked Singer,” recently reunited with the Pussycat Dolls and will be embarking on a European arena tour from September.

Outside of the group, the 48-year-old is smitten with her fiancé, former rugby player Thom Evans, who she got engaged to in June 2023.

She has also been embarking on her solo music career and headlined several shows last year, including London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Nicole Scherzinger Wows for 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday, on July 14, Scherzinger went full glam for the World Cup Closing Ceremony.

She wore a see-through dress with thin straps, featuring an all-over floral print, that fell to the floor. The low-cut garment was accessorized with a large, glittery silver necklace and small earrings.

Scherzinger wore her dark, long, wavy curly locks down and sported short acrylic nails.

In a carousel post documenting the occasion, Scherzinger posed in front of a large football backdrop, where she was photographed in her dress from head to toe.

In other bits of content, she was captured with British singer Robbie Williams, who also performed at the event, where, in one clip, Scherzinger was getting ready in glam while they sang and rehearsed together.

For another photo, Scherzinger posed with Williams, who was wearing a matching denim outfit, in front of a plain white backdrop.

“Can’t believe the day is almost here… I had so much fun performing with @robbiewilliams at the @fifaworldcup Final Draw last year, and I can’t wait to be back on stage THIS Sunday, the 19th, for the Closing Ceremony,” the “Dont Hold Your Breath” hitmaker wrote in her caption.

“What a beautiful display of global unity, love, and the power of bringing people together through sport ⚽️ and music. I’m so grateful to be part of this unforgettable celebration #FIFAWorldCup.”

Fans Praise ‘Beautiful’ Nicole

Sharing the update with her 7.3 million followers, Scherzinger’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 32,800 likes and over 425 comments.

“You’re the most amazing artist,” one user wrote.

“Oh my god Nicole you are a legend,” another person shared.

“You are so very very beautiful Nicole,” a third remarked.

“This will be the only reason I’d watch the FIFA World Cup,” a fourth said.

“A beautiful display, a beautiful woman,” a fifth fan shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Play

Nicole Scherzinger on Pussycat Dolls Reunion

During an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Pulse,” Scherzinger revealed why now is “divine timing” to reunite with the Pussycat Dolls.

“Well, I mean, we’re celebrating 20 years of our music since we’ve released PCD, our album, and ‘Don’t Cha’ came out and ‘Stickwitu’ and all those songs. So, the timing is right for all of us together where we are in our lives right now. So, it’s perfect. Divine timing,” she said.

“I like to say PCD isn’t a phase. It’s forever. Yeah. And I think the Pussycat Dolls, where it came from and what it was, why it was created, was for people to have empowering expression and have an empowering platform. And so I think it’s, you know, even now more important and relevant than ever for a PCD to come out. It’s about courage and bravery and inclusivity and fun.”