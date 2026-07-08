DWTS Alum Nicole Scherzinger Posts Inspirational Mental Health Message From the Gym

Nicole Scherzinger shared an inspiring post to her Instagram account last week, encouraging her fans and followers to keep going even during the toughest of times.

The Pussycat Dolls singer and DWTS season ten winner, 48, shared the motivational statement alongside a short clip of herself working hard at the gym in a sexy sports set. In the clip Nicole is wearing a two piece set of a bra top and leggings, both with a splash of bold, vibrant cheetah print against a black background.

The singer finished the look off with a black baseball cap, comfy trainers and a pair of white wireless headphones to help her lock into her workout on a moving ladder machine. The workout looked tough, with a resistance band strapped around the singer’s waist for added difficulty.

Over the top of the video Nicole shared a POV, saying: “Showing up in the gym to overcome physical obstacles but you overcome so much more.”

Then with every step the songstress took on the ladder a word in all caps that she felt she was overcoming popped up on the screen including ‘perfectionism’, ‘procrastinating’, ‘fear of judgement’, ‘negative self talk’, and ‘comparison’.

Breathing heavier while taking step after step, Nicole penned in the post’s caption: “You are stronger than the voices in your head trying to hold you back from greatness.”

Fans of the star took a moment to send their love in the post’s comments section, adoring the sentiment. One user said: “Icon and inspo.”

A second shared: “You are truly the most inspiring person I know.”

Meanwhile a third added: “Watching you grow more into who you’re meant to be every year inspires me daily.”

The Pussycat Dolls Today

Getty Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kimberly Wyatt light the Empire State Building on March 19, 2026 in New York City.



Earlier this year three of The Pussycat Dolls – Nicole, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt – decided to reunite and release a brand new track called “Club Song”. The record is an upbeat number, which the trio released in conjunction with announcing that they were going to go on a reunion tour called “The PCD Forever.”

The ladies are currently in the midst of performing their UK shows before heading on over to Europe. Though a large number of their US performances have been cancelled, the band put on an amazing performance at West Hollywood’s WeHo Pride last month, wowing the crowd.

Nicole’s Other Amazing Talents

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Nicole may have first rose to fame in 2005 as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls but she has a number of other amazing talents. The singer has had a successful solo career, releasing hits including “Don’t Hold Your Breath” and “Wet”, and she featured as a judge on both The X Factor and The Masked Singer USA.

Stunning Nicole went on to dabble in voice acting for Disney, performing the voice of Sina in Moana. She also blew the house down singing on London’s West End, performing the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard the musical. Her incredible skill won her the prestigious Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical when the Broadway show was brought over to the US.