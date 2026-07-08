Justin Bieber to Perform at World Cup Final Halftime Show, Joining Madonna & Shakira

Justin Bieber will co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show, joining artists like Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

“Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement in May.

Other performers will include Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS 22 Chorus (featuring Coldplay).

These artists will “play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide,” according to an Instagram post from FIFA.

Organizers say the show will bring “together superstars for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose, broadcast live around the world.”

The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide.

“Without education, children are denied opportunity before they even have a chance. Every child deserves access to a quality learning — because education expands possibilities and creates lasting change,” Madonna shared with FIFA.

“My hope is that on the world’s biggest stage, the importance of investing in children’s education steals the show!” Shakira shared with FIFA.

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Who Is Performing at the 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show?



Justin Bieber isn’t the only performer taking the stage at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. He will be joined by Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

The halftime show will also feature characters from “Sesame Street.”

“Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the Halftime Show to ensure children everywhere have access to quality education,” event producer Global Citizen shared.

Kermit, Miss Piggy and other members of The Muppets will also make appearances.

When Is the 2026 World Cup Final?



Event organizers are calling it “the most significant football match in history.” The World Cup Final takes place Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium.

MetLife Stadium is located at 1 MetLife Stadium Dr., East Rutherford, N.J.

The teams competing in the final have not yet been determined. The tournament’s quarterfinals begin July 9, followed by the semifinals on July 14 and 15.

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Who Has Performed at the 2026 World Cup?



The 2026 World Cup has featured a number of events in recent weeks across all three host countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In Mexico, during the Opening Ceremony, Shakira performed the song “Dai Dai” alongside Burna Boy. “Dai Dai” is the official song of the 2026 World Cup.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin also performed in Mexico.

Meanwhile, artists like Katy Perry and Lisa performed at the Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles.

In Canada, Michael Bublé performed “Bring It On Home to Me.”

Where Can You Watch the 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show?



The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will air live on Fox in English and on Telemundo and Peacock in Spanish.