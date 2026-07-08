‘Summer House’ Makes Bravo History With Major Emmy Milestone

After 10 unforgettable summers in the Hamptons, “Summer House” has officially reached a milestone the cast and fans have been waiting years to celebrate.

The long-running Bravo reality series has earned its first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination, receiving recognition in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category after an explosive Season 10 that kept viewers talking from premiere to reunion.

The nomination marks the first Emmy nod in the show’s history and represents a major achievement for one of Bravo’s flagship franchises.

‘Summer House’ lands its first-ever Emmy nomination

The Television Academy announced this year’s nominees on Tuesday, with “Summer House” earning a coveted spot in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

The Bravo series will compete against “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” (Netflix), “Love on the Spectrum” (Netflix), “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (MTV), and “Welcome to Wrexham” (FX/Hulu).

“Summer House” was one of several first-time nominees recognized this year, making history after 10 seasons on the air.

The nomination comes on the heels of one of the show’s most dramatic installments yet.

Season 10 featured shocking relationship revelations, emotional friendship fractures, and several cast shakeups that dominated conversation throughout the summer. Just weeks before the season premiered, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula revealed they had separated after four years of marriage, leaving fans to watch what became the couple’s final summer sharing the house together while married. Outside of the season – and the leading headline across Bravo the last few months – fans also saw Amanda and West Wilson confirm they had been dating after months of keeping their relationship private, a revelation that dramatically shifted dynamics within the friend group.

The season also explored the fallout surrounding Amanda and West’s romance, particularly given West’s complicated history with Ciara Miller and the ripple effects it had among the cast.

A milestone years in the making

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Premiering in 2017, “Summer House” has grown from a breakout reality experiment into one of Bravo’s signature franchises.

Season 10 featured a mix of longtime fan favorites and fresh faces, with Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson returning alongside newcomers Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor, and Ben Waddell.

Over the past decade, the series has spawned multiple successful spinoffs, introduced fan-favorite Bravolebrities, and delivered countless viral moments, memorable feuds, and relationship twists that have helped define the network’s modern era.

Despite its popularity and loyal fan base, Emmy recognition had previously eluded the series. This year’s nomination changes that.

The honor also comes during a strong year for reality television. Deadline noted that “Summer House” was among a handful of first-time Emmy nominees, while “Love Island USA” also made history by becoming the first reality dating series recognized in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category.

For Bravo fans, however, Tuesday’s announcement belonged to “Summer House.”

After 10 seasons, dozens of unforgettable weekends, and years of building one of reality television’s most passionate fan communities, the series can now officially call itself an Emmy-nominated show.