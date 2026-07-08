Steven McBee Jr. Alludes to ‘McBee Dynasty’ Exit as Leaked Texts Reveal Allie Eklund Salary Drama

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” could be coming to an end after season 3.

Steven McBee Jr. appeared to suggest that his family is ready to walk away from reality television in a recent Facebook comment. His statement came as new attention turned to his now-ended relationship with Allie Eklund and leaked text messages that appear to shed light on his mother Kristi McBee’s claim that the family had been “played.”

The Bravo star, 32, responded to a supporter on Facebook and suggested the currently airing season could be the family’s last.

“I appreciate you. Much easier said than done – Candidly, my entire family and I are over the hypocrisy and internet bullying of this fan base. This will be our last go round,” he wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Bravo Bo Dietl on Instagram.

Steven did not provide further details about whether he meant the family would officially leave the show after season 3. However, his comment quickly raised questions about the future of “The McBee Dynasty.”

Steven McBee Jr.’s Exit Hint Comes as Allie Eklund Salary Texts Surface

Season 3 has followed the early days of Steven’s relationship with Allie, 29. Although viewers are currently watching the former couple’s romance develop on screen, they have already split in real life.

Allie moved in with Steven as filming began, despite the relationship being relatively new. However, the breakup later took another turn when Kristi, 52, made a surprising claim about her former relationship with Allie.

“We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah,” Kristi wrote in a TikTok comment. “She knew to play me like I was her best friend. We all thought this was real. We didn’t know we literally had a paid actress on the show. She was telling me she wanted to marry him right away. Wow…”

Leaked text messages shared by the “All About TRH” podcast on Instagram have now provided more context surrounding Kristi’s “paid actress” comment.

In the messages, a person appeared to discuss negotiations over how much Allie would be paid to film the show.

“I just calmly told her that was the first and last time I have to negotiate through her manager to get to her,” the person wrote to someone listed as “Mom.”

The message claimed Allie initially said between $5,000 and $7,000 would be enough for her to participate before her manager allegedly increased the request.

“I said I understand this situation is extremely different and hopefully just a one-off, but that I absolutely wasn’t happy with how I met the demands of her manager using whatever leverage I had in the situation (when Allie told me 5-7k was what it would take) and then her manager then decided it was 7-10k and she was gonna walk,” the message continued.

Kristi McBee Was Allegedly Willing to Give Up Part of Her Own Paycheck for the ‘Paid Actress’

The messages also suggested that Steven and Kristi were willing to make financial sacrifices to keep Allie on the show.

“I would cut my own payroll to give to Allie to make this work but it’s the principle yet again that they haven’t moved any,” the person wrote. “And the show would be better with her on it.”

The person identified as “Mom” then offered to give up part of her own pay instead.

“I was going to say the same thing. That bud I would cut my take from the show for them to give it to her,” the response read. “Don’t do that with yours they can take it from me. Just don’t tell her that because she would never want them to do that but I totally would. But let’s see what they come back with before we tell them to redo that with my contract!”

The “All About TRH” podcast claimed in its Instagram post that Allie ultimately made more than several other women connected to the show, including Galyna Saltkovska, Kacie Adkison and Kristi.

Season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty” airs Monday nights on Bravo.