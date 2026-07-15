Fans in Tears Over Jennifer Hudson’s Amazing ‘America the Beautiful’ at MLB All-Star Game — See the Video

The best of the best MLB players faced off at the 96th annual All-Star Game in Philadelphia on July 14, 2026. But for countless fans attending and tuning in, the highlight of the night was EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson’s incredible performance of “America the Beautiful” in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Social media exploded with reactions to the “American Idol” alum and former “The Voice” coach as she took to the field in a gorgeous red ensemble, surrounded by backup singers and musicians, and belted out the patriotic tune with an arrangement reminiscent of Ray Charles’s performance of the song nearly 50 years prior.

Jennifer Hudson’s Version of ‘America the Beautiful’ Made Many Fans Emotional

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Hudson captured America’s attention with her spell-binding performance, as evidenced by the huge social media reaction. On the YouTube video of her rendition, one viewer wrote, “WOW moment … she killed it!! Hit every note and it was so beautiful..🥹🥹🥹🥹 I’m in freaking tears over here”

Another agreed, “WOW!!! This brought tears to my eyes!!! AMAZING!!!” while another called it “absolute perfection.”

Over on Instagram, one fan gushed, “OH THIS A WHOLE NEW SONG!!!!!! .🙌🏾❤️” and someone else chimed in, “Best I’ve heard in decades!!”

Dozens liked another comment that declared Hudson the “Best singer of this generation 😤🔥😮‍💨” and another compared Jennifer to “a national power surge.”

Before Hudson’s performance, music legend Patti LaBelle, 82, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the big game.

Jennifer Hudson Has Such a Busy Summer in 2026

Getty Jennifer Hudson at the 2026 All-Star Game

Hudson’s appearance at the All-Star Game was one of multiple high-profile appearances this summer for her. That includes performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup final on July 19, when Hudson’s slated to appear alongside other stars onstage, including Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams.

Hudson is also spending the summer on the road, touring with another vocal powerhouse, Josh Groban. In the fall of 2026, she’ll return to her daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which just received multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Hudson has had an impressive career ever since becoming a finalist on “American Idol” in 2004. Her shocking elimination from the Top 6 only fueled her desire to keep pursuing her dream. Less than two years later, Hudson won an Oscar for her role as Effie White in “Dreamgirls.”

Now the host of her own daytime talk show, Hudson has also won two Grammys and a Tony, officially making her one of only two dozen EGOT winners in the world. That makes her among the most successful “American Idol” alums in the series’ history.

In April 2026, Hudson returned to the show for the first time in 11 years to mentor the Top 9 for Disney Night. She also served as a rare guest judge alongside Underwood, Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Three weeks before that, she filled in as a coach on “The Voice” for Kelly Clarkson, who had to miss taping due to her ex-husband’s death in August 2025.