Hailey Bieber Stuns in New Campaign for Miu Miu: See the Looks 

Hailey Bieber Reunites With Miu Miu for a New Chapter

Hailey Bieber is stepping back into the world of Miu Miu, this time leading the Italian fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2026 campaign alongside supermodel Xiao Wen Ju.

The campaign, photographed by Zoë Ghertner, places the pair in a surreal, after-dark landscape where glowing city lights and industrial backdrops create a moody, cinematic setting. The imagery embraces the season’s central theme of contrasting strength and softness, pairing structured silhouettes with delicate textures in a collection that celebrates modern femininity.

For Bieber, the campaign marks another milestone in what has been a busy year across fashion and beauty. The model and entrepreneur previously fronted Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 campaign, making this latest collaboration a return to one of luxury fashion’s most recognizable brands. Throughout 2026, she has also appeared in campaigns for Gap while continuing to promote new launches from her skincare brand, Rhode, further cementing her position as one of the industry’s most in-demand faces.

A Collection That Balances Strength and Softness

Set against a dark blue skyline illuminated by distant skyscrapers, Bieber and Ju move through a dreamlike world that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. The industrial environment contrasts with the collection’s softer elements, reinforcing Miu Miu’s vision of femininity as both powerful and vulnerable.

Getty Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 TIME100 gala in New York, New York.

Stretch poplin, leather, linen, tweed and washed cashmere appear throughout the collection, while embroidered tulle and lingerie-inspired details add a romantic edge. The juxtaposition creates looks that feel equally refined and effortless.

Outerwear plays a starring role. Oversized shearling jackets, trapper hats, and dramatic opera coats deliver vintage-inspired glamour while maintaining the youthful aesthetic synonymous with Miu Miu under creative director Miuccia Prada.

Accessories remain another focal point. The campaign showcases the Vivant, Rendez-Vous and Arcadie handbags, highlighting the brand’s signature supple leather craftsmanship. Rounded sunglasses with a distinctly ’70s influence complement the looks, while the return of Miu Miu’s Bubble shoe revives an early-2000s silhouette that longtime fans of the label will immediately recognize.

The campaign also arrives with a companion film directed by Renell Medrano, with artistic direction by Christopher Simmonds and styling from Lotta Volkova. Together, the creative team expands the still imagery into a moving portrait of women navigating an imagined nighttime cityscape, where fashion becomes a form of self-expression rather than simply clothing.

Hailey Bieber Continues Her Fashion Reign

Bieber’s latest Miu Miu appearance reflects her continued influence across luxury fashion. In recent years, she has become a fixture in campaigns for major brands while simultaneously building Rhode into one of beauty’s most recognizable names.

Her signature off-duty style has also made her a consistent source of fashion inspiration, with everything from oversized leather jackets to minimalist tailoring quickly becoming social media trends. That influence has made her a natural fit for Miu Miu, a brand known for blending youthful irreverence with elevated craftsmanship.

Getty Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, Xiao Wen Ju brings her own longstanding relationship with the label to the campaign. Having walked in previous Miu Miu runway shows and starred in earlier campaigns, Ju adds a sense of continuity to the collection while complementing Bieber’s modern star power.

Together, the duo embodies the duality at the center of the Fall/Winter 2026 collection. The campaign embraces softness without sacrificing confidence, presenting fashion as an intentional form of expression rather than simply seasonal dressing.

With striking visuals, nostalgic accessories, and two of fashion’s most recognizable faces, Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2026 campaign reinforces why the house continues to shape conversations around luxury style. For Bieber, it also serves as another reminder that her influence extends well beyond beauty, solidifying her status as one of fashion’s defining figures of the moment.