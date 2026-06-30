West Wilson and Amanda Batula Were Reportedly Overheard Saying ‘I Love You’

West Wilson and Amanda Batula continue to fuel speculation that their off-screen relationship is getting more serious.

After the two “Summer House” stars were spotted together throughout the weekend in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, a new eyewitness account shared by DeuxMoi claims the pair were openly affectionate in public, discussed marriage, and were even overheard exchanging “I love you.”

While neither Wilson nor Batula has publicly commented on the report, it marks the latest development in what has become one of the biggest off-season storylines surrounding the Bravo series.

Eyewitness Claims West Wilson and Amanda Batula Exchanged ‘I Love You’

On June 29, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous submission alleging Wilson and Batula spent the weekend together at Gordy’s in Lake Geneva.

According to the eyewitness, Batula followed Wilson to the men’s restroom and waited outside for him before the two continued spending time together.

The submission also claims someone in their group jokingly asked Wilson whether the pair were getting married.

“Ask her,” Wilson allegedly replied.

According to the eyewitness, Batula answered, “Yeah no.”

The report goes on to claim the two were seen making out before allegedly telling each other, “I love you.”

The reported exchange immediately caught the attention of Bravo fans, especially after the pair have spent much of the past several weeks together following the conclusion of “Summer House” Season 10.

The Pair’s Romance Has Continued to Gain Momentum

The latest report follows weeks of mounting speculation surrounding Wilson and Batula’s relationship.

Wilson and Batula have been photographed together multiple times since filming wrapped, and their relationship has quickly become one of the biggest talking points among “Summer House” fans.

The latest eyewitness account comes after weeks of public sightings that have fueled speculation about Wilson and Batula’s relationship. The pair have spent time together on multiple occasions since filming wrapped, frequently being spotted together. Their growing closeness has become one of the biggest off-season talking points among “Summer House” fans, particularly after both exited Season 10 with major changes ahead. While neither has publicly labeled the relationship, each new appearance together has only intensified interest in what comes next for the Bravo stars.

Although Wilson and Batula have yet to publicly define their relationship, the reported “I love you” exchange would represent the biggest milestone yet if true.

Fans also weighed in on DeuxMoi’s Instagram post, with many suggesting the pair no longer seem interested in keeping the relationship under wraps.

One commenter wrote, “Can confirm many false I love yous have been exchanged over a makeout at Gordys lol.”

Another joked, “We legit have to stop posting them lmao like unless they broke up idc anymore.”

Neither Wilson nor Batula has publicly addressed the latest report. Although both are reportedly departing “Summer House,” it remains unclear whether either will appear on Season 2 of the Bravo spinoff, “In the City.” Until casting is announced, fans will have to wait and see whether the couple’s next chapter plays out on screen or off.