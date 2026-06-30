Another ‘Summer House’ Cast Member Won’t Return for Season 11

Another cast departure has officially been confirmed as “Summer House” prepares to begin filming Season 11.

Just days after reports that Amanda Batula and West Wilson won’t return for the upcoming season, another cast member has officially exited Bravo’s hit reality series.

According to Deadline, Ben Waddell will not return for Season 11 after joining the Hamptons house for just one summer. His girlfriend, Sabrina Belle, also won’t be back when cameras begin rolling again.

The outlet shared a statement from Waddell’s team that read, “Ben and Sabrina had the greatest time last summer. There’s so much love that exists between the friend group, and the entire Bravo family. As for the future, time will tell. They’re looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Although Waddell only appeared during Season 10, his name quickly became part of one of the season’s biggest conversations after Amanda Batula revealed she had first met him years earlier at a wedding in Italy while she was still married to Kyle Cooke. Bailey Taylor later alleged Waddell had expressed interest in sleeping with Amanda, a claim Waddell denied before Amanda said at the reunion that Bailey had walked back the accusation.

While Waddell ultimately spent just one season in the Hamptons, his exit continues what has quickly become an unusually active offseason for “Summer House.” With filming expected to begin within days, Bravo has already lost multiple Season 10 cast members before cameras have even started rolling. The network has not announced who, if anyone, will replace the departing housemates, leaving fans waiting to see how the group dynamic could change when Season 11 premieres.

Ben Waddell Becomes the Latest Season 11 Departure

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Waddell’s exit marks the third reported departure from the Season 10 cast as “Summer House” heads into its next chapter.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Batula and West Wilson also will not return for Season 11. West later confirmed his departure during an appearance on the “Broadcast Boys” podcast, saying the reports were true after initially hoping to announce the news himself.

With Waddell, Belle, Batula and Wilson all out, Season 11 is already shaping up to look noticeably different from the group viewers watched last summer.

Season 10 featured returning cast members Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson, alongside newcomers Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell.

Season 11 Is Expected to Begin Filming Soon

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Production on “Summer House” Season 11 is expected to begin around the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with filming traditionally taking place in the Hamptons throughout the summer.

Bravo has not announced the official cast for the new season, leaving questions about who will replace the departing cast members and what the dynamic inside the house will look like.

The network also has not commented publicly on Waddell’s departure.

With filming expected to begin in just a few days, viewers won’t have to wait long to learn whether Bravo fills the vacant spots or moves forward with a smaller group of housemates.