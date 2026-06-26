KJ Dillard Says ‘Anything Is Possible’ After Landing Major New Campaign

Fresh off his first season of “Summer House,” KJ Dillard is already adding another major accomplishment to his growing résumé.

Dillard has landed a major modeling campaign with Kenneth Cole, becoming one of the faces of the brand’s Summer 2026 collection as part of its Purposeful Voices initiative. While the partnership adds another impressive credit to his résumé, Dillard says the opportunity represents something much bigger than fashion.

The Bravo newcomer is using the campaign to amplify conversations surrounding mental health, representation and perseverance, while proving that his ambitions stretch far beyond reality television.

KJ Dillard Says the Campaign Is Bigger Than Fashion

For Dillard, the Kenneth Cole partnership isn’t simply another modeling job. It’s the latest milestone in a career he’s been carefully building across multiple creative industries.

Speaking with Bravo Insider, Dillard explained why joining the Purposeful Voices campaign felt like a natural fit.

“Being involved in this campaign means the world to me. This type of career move speaks to my larger goals with my career in the entertainment industry by showing me that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”

The campaign, which coincides with Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, spotlights voices using their platforms to encourage meaningful conversations. That mission closely aligns with Dillard’s own advocacy work and personal experiences.

In an Instagram post announcing the collaboration, he reflected on what the campaign means to him beyond the photographs.

“Representation matters. So do the conversations that happen behind it. In the Purposeful Voices campaign with Kenneth Cole, I reflect on my experience navigating life in the spotlight, becoming the first Black man on Summer House, and the mental health challenges I’ve faced along the way.”

The campaign features Dillard modeling several looks from Kenneth Cole’s latest collection while sharing the personal story that helped shape his journey.

Reality TV Is Only One Piece of Dillard’s Growing Career

Play

Although Bravo audiences are only beginning to get to know Dillard, modeling has been part of his professional life since he was 18. His work also extends into music and skateboarding, two passions he continues to pursue alongside fashion.

Earlier this year, Dillard explained that his career has never been defined by a single lane.

“A lot of the things I do are project-based with my job; I make music as well,” he shared. “So, it’s like, if I’m working on a single, an EP or album, or if I have anything modeling or skateboard-related that I’m working on at the time, it’s very project-based.”

That flexibility has allowed Dillard to evolve into a multi-hyphenate creative, taking on opportunities that reflect different sides of his interests instead of following one traditional path.

Landing a national campaign with an iconic brand like Kenneth Cole marks one of his biggest career achievements yet and signals that his time on “Summer House” may be just the beginning.

For many reality stars, television becomes the destination. For Dillard, it appears to be the launchpad. Between modeling, music, advocacy and now a high-profile fashion partnership, he’s building a career that extends well beyond Bravo, and his latest announcement suggests there’s much more still to come.