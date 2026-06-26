‘RHOBH’ Star Upset After Another Bravo Series Is Put on Pause

At least one Bravo star is in mourning after the network put one of its shows on “pause.”

Variety reported on June 24 that the network decided against moving forward with a second season of its “Ladies of London” revival. No official reason was given for the decision, though the outlet notes that it was likely due to low viewership.

As fans of the series took to social media to share their disappointment with the news, one “Real Housewives” star also got in on the action.

RHOBH Star ‘Sad’ Over News

Sharing a Deadline link to the news that “Ladies of London” was put on pause, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Jennifer Tilly expressed her sadness over the situation.

“So sad Ladies of London got ‘put on pause.'” she wrote on X. “I loved this show. One of the factors that made it great is that it followed a group of real friends that had known each other for years.”

Along with a crying emoji, she added, “The characters were truly authentic and brilliant, and quite witty. I will miss following their stories.”

Bravo Revives ‘Ladies of London’ In 2025

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The first version of “Ladies of London” premiered in 2014 and ran for three seasons on Bravo before the network pulled the plug in 2017.

The show was, essentially, a version of “Real Housewives” set across the pond, and initially starred Juliet Angus, Caprice Bourret, Marissa Hermer, Annabelle Neilson, Noelle Reno and Caroline Stanbury.

Bourret, Reno, and Nielson left the show throughout its 3-season run, with Julie Montagu, Caroline Fleming, and Sophie Stanbury eventually joining the series.

After the series was canceled, Stanbury later joined “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” while Agnus joined Hayu’s “The Real Housewives of London.” The latter will debut on Bravo in July and has already been renewed for a second season.

In May 2025, Bravo revealed that “Ladies of London” would return, in an announcement that also touted its recent “Shahs of Sunset” revival, “The Valley: Persian Style,” and the addition of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” to its “Real Housewives” franchise.

Titled “Ladies of London: The New Reign,” the 10-episode season premiered in March 2026 with an entirely new cast, most of whom were actually longtime friends.

The group included Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Lady Sitwell, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier and Margo Stilley, as well as the first man to be part of the main cast on a show like this, Mark-Francis Vandelli.

Fans began to speculate about the series’ future, however, after Bravo left the show out of its May 2026 upfronts, which is where the network teases its upcoming slate to advertisers.

The event included renewals for shows such as “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,””The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Below Deck,” “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition,” “Top Chef,” and more.

Fans are still hoping Bravo gives the show another chance, taking to social media to plead for its return.











