Bravo Puts Fan-Favorite Series on Pause

Bravo has premiered multiple new shows so far in 2026, including “Ladies of London: The New Reign.” The show gained somewhat of an audience, but not, it seems, a big one, as the reboot series has repeatedly been canceled, or put on pause, as Bravo lists its shows no longer in production

Variety reported on June 24 that the network had decided against moving forward with a second season. As of now, no reason has been given for “Ladies of London” being put on pause. However, as Variety notes, it seems likely it happened due to low viewership.

Bravo Announced the Series in May 2025

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The original “Ladies of London” premiered in 2014 and ran for three seasons before ending in 2017. After that, fans rallied for Bravo to reboot the series, and their hopes came to fruition in May 2025, when Bravo announced the show alongside a slate of other new and returning options.

The cast for the original series included Juliet Angus, Caprice Bourret, Marissa Hermer, Annabelle Neilson, Noelle Reno, Julie Montagu, Caroline Fleming, Sophie Stanbury, and Caroline Stanbury. Notably, Stanbury later joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

Bravo unveiled the cast for “Ladies of London: a New Reign” in January 2026, along with the official trailer. It centered around cast members Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Lady Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley.

The season consisted of 10 episodes and concluded in April 2026. It’s also worth noting that Bravo left out “Ladies of London” from its May 2026 upfronts, which the network used as a preview for advertisers of its 2026 slate of content.

The event included renewals for shows such as “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,””The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Below Deck,” “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition,” “Top Chef,” and more.

‘Ladies of London’ Fans Are Not Happy With the News

Reports have been circulating for several weeks that “Ladies of London” wouldn’t return for another season. This was especially the case after it was left out of upfronts. Now that Variety has confirmed the show’s fate, fans are reacting to the news, with many saying Bravo should give it another chance.

One person predicted, “They will probably replace it with another Below Deck franchise. SMH.” Someone else said, “I think they should give it another chance, and also Bravo needs to do a little more publicity for the show!”

Another “Ladies of London” fan wrote, “This is one of the best shows on the whole network! Cancel ‘The Valley’ and keep this if you must!” A different fan stated, “Bad bad bad decision @bravo. You’ve really got to up your game with promotion and fairness across all projects. It’s not even close @Andy.”

Lastly, someone else asked, “Why? It’s the best thing.” Additionally, this isn’t the only show Bravo has put on pause so far in 2026, as “The Real Housewives of Miami” met the same fate in March.