Jerry O’Connell Apologizes to Lindsay Hubbard for ‘WWHL’ Comments

Jerry O’Connell rushed to social media to profusely apologize to “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard after sharing a hot take about the reality star during his June 23 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the episode, O’Connell—a Bravo superfan himself—was asked to share his opinion about the “Summer House: The Aftermath” special, which showed some of the fallout after filming the recent Season 10 reunion.

The bonus episode included a sit-down between Hubbard and Amanda Batula, all about Batula’s controversial romance with co-star West Wilson. During the chat, Batula fielded a number of questions from Hubbard, who also gave Amanda some tough love.

After O’Connell shared his thoughts on Hubbard, specifically, on WWHL, he landed in some hot water with both her and the show’s fans.

Appearing on WWHL, Andy Cohen asked O’Connell to share his biggest takeaway from the “Aftermath” episode.

“You know, in the ‘Aftermath’ episode, I gotta say, and I don’t want to offend her because I don’t want her on my bad side. I recently met Lindsay a couple of weeks ago. I don’t judge people physically,” he began. “You all know that about me, but she’s a beautiful woman, and I realize she’s going through it tough with being a single-ish mom.”

He then added: “But I think Lindsay involves herself in situations that Lindsay maybe shouldn’t involve herself in.”

O’Connell said this as Hubbard’s friend and “In the City” co-star Yvonne Najor sat beside him.

Lindsay Hubbard Defends Herself

The official WWHL Instagram account shared the video to social media on Wednesday night, along with the caption, “Jerry O’Connell says *this* about Lindsay Hubbard…”

It didn’t take long for Hubbard herself to see the footage, taking to the comments to defend her appearance in the bonus episode by saying, “Well dang, Jerry! Except Amanda texted me to meet up and talk…”

When another fan brought up a past instance of Hubbard’s alleged meddling in the comments, she defended herself again, writing, “yeah but that wasn’t the question here. The question was specifically about the aftermath episode 😂”

Jerry Apologizes & Responds to Criticism

O’Connell himself appeared to feel remorse for his comments, too, taking to the same WWHL post to offer a public apology to Hubbard.

“I’m dead. I am so sorry @lindshubbs,” he commented on the post. She then responded, “really wasn’t sure where you were going with that one 😂 it took a lot of turns lol”

O’Connell also responded to a number of fans sticking up for Lindsay, including one who wrote, “Ummm Lindsey knows her job and does it well.” His one-word reply? “Agreed.”

To another, who wrote, “Oooowee the way Yvonne looked at him after that comment…. Run Jerry run. 😂,” he responded, “Yeah. I am dead. Apologies @lindshubbs”

He also agreed to one fan who said “Summer House” would be nothing without Hubbard.

The next morning, O’Connell’s apology tour continued. Alongside a screenshot of him on WWHL, he wrote on his Stories: “Was asked about ‘Aftermath’ ep. Do not repeat DO NOT want to ‘activate’ [Lindsay]. According to comments, I was ALONE in this opinion. Apologies to Mother Hubbard.”

The post was set to Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.”