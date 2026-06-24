When Was ‘In The City’ Filmed? Inside the ‘Summer House’ Spinoff’s Surprising Production Timeline

Fans watching season 1 of “In The City” may be wondering exactly when the Bravo series was filmed.

The answer is more complicated than it first appears. While most of the season was filmed in fall 2025 shortly after the events of “Summer House” season 10, Bravo later returned to film additional scenes following major developments in several cast members’ lives.

Those updates helped explain why some episodes feature significant jumps in time and why certain storylines include events that happened months after the original production wrapped.

‘In The City’ Began Filming After ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Ended

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According to Bravo’s official description, “In The City” was filmed directly after “Summer House” season 10 in fall 2025.

The series follows a group of New Yorkers navigating major life transitions, including marriage, separation, parenthood, career changes, and evolving friendships.

The season 1 cast includes Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel.

Several cast members came directly from “Summer House,” allowing Bravo cameras to continue following their lives after the summer in the Hamptons ended.

At the time filming began, Amanda and Kyle were still working through challenges in their marriage, while other cast members were navigating significant personal and professional changes.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s Relationship Changed the Timeline

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One of the biggest developments occurred after production had largely wrapped.

In March 2026, Amanda and West Wilson released a joint statement confirming their relationship. The announcement quickly became one of the most talked-about storylines connected to the show.

Because much of season 1 had already been filmed months earlier, viewers would have been watching scenes without the context of what eventually happened between Amanda and West.

That created a unique challenge for producers, who ultimately decided to revisit the story.

Bravo Returned to Film New Scenes Months Later

Bravo chairman Frances Berwick confirmed that cameras were picked back up after Amanda and West’s relationship became public.

Speaking to The Ankler in April 2026, Berwick explained why producers chose to add new material.

“In the City, which launches in a couple weeks, you’ll see in the first episode, we have a new scene that we shot with a couple of the cast members,” Berwick said. “So, we did pick it up there, but we just didn’t feel like that was the right thing to do on Summer House.”

How the Show Handled Amanda Batula’s Split From Kyle Cooke

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One of the clearest examples of the timeline comes through Amanda’s storyline.

During scenes filmed in October 2025, Amanda met with West and Ciara Miller for lunch and discussed moving out of the apartment she shared with Kyle.

“Speaking of homes, you are picking me up at my new one,” Amanda told the pair. “I’m moving out by myself.”

When asked how quickly she planned to move, Amanda admitted, “ASAP would be wonderful.”

She also explained that she hoped the move would ultimately help her marriage.

“I’m trying to stay optimistic because I feel like if I think about everything too much, I’ll cry,” Amanda said. “And I feel so overwhelmed and, like, stuck … I think that, like, that’s why I’m also sort of looking forward to this move. Because I’m doing it to help us because we can’t be stuck in this cycle.”

At the time, Amanda emphasized that she and Kyle were not legally separating and that neither of them was single.

Months later, after Amanda and West confirmed their relationship, producers addressed the timeline directly during a confessional.

A producer asked Amanda whether she had any romantic feelings toward West during the October lunch.

“No, this was my friend,” Amanda insisted.

Breaking the fourth wall, she added, “I know exactly what people are going to think when they watch this scene. It’s bizarre, but in this moment, these are my friends.”

Amanda continued, “These are two very important people to me that have helped me get through this very weird time in my life and my relationship with Kyle. Like, I’m so happy right now.”

The moment provided viewers with additional context and helped explain how “In The City” combines footage filmed across multiple points in time.

New episodes of “In The City” air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and stream the following day on Peacock.