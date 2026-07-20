Andy Cohen Just Confirms Which Real Housewife of Atlanta Won’t Be Put on Pause

Many longtime fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have found themselves finally locked back into the series during this Season 17 run, as there are moments that remind them of yesteryear on the show with Nene Leakes, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The level of shade being thrown mixed with lighter moments of hilarity, has earned the applause of many viewers. However, as with every run of episodes for any Real Housewives franchise, there are one or two members of the cast that seem to be a point of contention for a big population of fans, and some have even demanded not to see them going into next season.

That being said, Bravo’s Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 19, made it clear that there’s one Housewife from RHOA who won’t be put on pause anytime soon and is likely back for another go-around.

Angela Oakley Has Andy Cohen’s Seal of Approval

NBCUniversal Cynthia Bailey, Angela Oakley (Photo by: Michael Serine/Bravo)

On the episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that aired on July 19, Cohen hosted RHOA star Shamea Morton and comedian Fortune Feimster. During one segment of the show, Cohen led the two guests in a game, asking a series of shady questions, and Morton and Feimster were expected to answer as directed. Right out of the gate, Cohen asked Morton for her thoughts on the most underwhelming look of the reunion, and Morton named Oakley.

Feimster was then asked the big question, “Name one Real Housewife you wish you had the power to put on pause?” Feimster initially hesitated, but reluctantly named Oakley. Feimster apologized and laughingly justified her response by saying, “She started a lot of stuff.”

Cohen was flabbergasted by Feimster’s response. However, he was absolute and firm in his reply to Feimster’s selection of Oakley, noting, “Okay, well, that ain’t happening.” Take a look at the clip below.

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Andy Cohen Is Right to Keep Angela Oakley on ‘RHOA’

While I’m not one to always agree with casting decisions on RHOA, I certainly agree with Cohen’s hot take on Oakley. It would be incredibly unwise to put her on pause when she’s arguably the best addition to the franchise since Season 5, when Moore and Porsha Williams were brought into the fold. Oakley just has a natural ability to be an exceptional Housewife.

Let’s talk about it. Her skill with words and clapback remarks is top tier. She arguably doesn’t go out of bounds for what’s “acceptable” for shade in the Bravo world, and some of her insults are so memorable, they actually belong in the halls of the Housewife Hall of Fame. Even if you’re a fan of those she goes head-to-head with, you have to admit Oakley isn’t to be toyed with and is funny.

Also adding to Oakley’s allure is her ability to get over conflict easily (well, not quite with Morton), and her tendency to carry bones to keep the show entertaining. When Oakley and Pinky Cole got into it, they quickly resolved their issues. And Oakley has been sure to carry bones from Morton to Williams and Kelli Potter to Williams/Phaedra Parks.

But hey, this is just my take. What do you think? Should Oakley remain on the show and stay “Pause-free?”