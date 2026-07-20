Craig Conover Just Proved His ‘Male Martha Stewart’ Dream Was No Joke

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is one step closer to his dream of becoming the “male Martha Stewart.”

On July 20, the Bravo TV veteran shared an Instagram video that showed him hanging out with his personal idol, Martha Stewart, who previously starred on HGTV’s “Martha Knows Best.”

In the short clip, the two lifestyle experts were seated at a table, laughing and drinking what appeared to be iced tea as cameras filmed their meetup.

“So then I said to them… what’s wrong with my sewing?” Conover captioned the clip, referring to one of his most famous lines on “Southern Charm.”

Craig Conover Teased a Collaboration With Miracle-Gro

In his post, Conover also gave a shout-out to Miracle-Gro and hinted that his meeting with Stewart could have something to do with a collaboration with the lawn and garden company.

“Thank you @miraclegro for working with such incredible humans (@marthastewart48) and seeing the potential in me,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for these next few years.”

Stewart is a brand ambassador for Miracle-Gro and Conover has posted ads for the company on social media as an ad partner.

Fans posted heart and fire emoji in the comment section of Conover’s post with Stewart.

“I love this for you Craig!” one commenter wrote.

“I remember when no one understood your sewing. I bet they get it now!! Love watching your successes grow and grow! 🙏❤️,” another wrote.

“Excuse everyone who has ever made fun of you for your dreams in goals. This is…full circle!!!” a third fan chimed in. 👏👏👏

“Dreams really do come true,” another added.

Craig Conover Has Long Said He Wants to Be the Male Martha Stewart

Stewart has been a lifestyle guru for more than 40 years, and Conover, who owns the lifestyle brand Sewing Down South as well as other businesses, has long wanted to follow in her footsteps.

In 2020, Conover told Page Six he wanted to branch out his business in the same way that Stewart did.

“I kind of really like the path — a lot of the path that Martha Stewart took and being the male Martha Stewart with a home decor line would be great, and that’s the direction we’re going in,” he teased at the time.

According to Bravo.com, as Conover’s business grew and he opened his flagship Sewing Down South store in Charleston, South Carolina, he said on “Southern Charm,” “Now, we have enough inventory to have our own warehouse. So, move over, Martha Stewart. I’m here to stay.”

He went into more detail during an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” in early 2025, explaining that being the “male Martha” was all about creating.

“I get really passionate about hobbies,” he shared. “And so I know a little about a lot of things, but I love to create. And so in seventh grade we had home-ec, and we learned to cook, and we learned to sew, and I went home and planted a garden. … I just like to create things. So it feels good. … Just taking care of your home and your family.”

Like Stewart, Conover has a massive love for gardening.

“I love the act of creation. It’s what really drives me. Gardening was the first time that I was able to explore that,” the “Southern Charm” star told Interview magazine in 2025. “I found out through the internet in sixth grade that you could just plant seeds and stuff would grow. .. So I went in the backyard and dug a big six-by-eight plot and planted a bunch of stuff. …I was able to harvest food that I grew and hand it out on the beach to my family. I had this really incredible feeling from it.”