‘Southern Charm’ Alum Naomie Olindo Hints She’s Tied the Knot to Billy Haire

Naomie Olindo appears to have officially entered her newlywed era.

The former “Southern Charm” star sparked speculation that she has married fiancé Billy Haire after referring to him as her “husband” in a new social media post.

Olindo Has Been Teasing Her Wedding

On Monday, July 20, Olindo, 33, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing Haire, 39, seated at an outdoor table beneath a large tree.

She kept the caption short but significant, writing, “My HUSBAND!”

While the couple has not publicly announced their wedding or shared ceremony photos, the post strongly suggests they have tied the knot following months of wedding planning.

In the weeks leading up to the celebration, Olindo had been documenting her journey to the altar with fans. Earlier in July, she reflected on the excitement of the final countdown before the big day.

“I can’t believe we are in the 2 week countdown!” she wrote alongside a collection of photos featuring friends, beauty products and her dogs. “A collection of products, people, and puppies getting me ready for the best month ahead.”

The couple celebrated their wedding in France, Olindo’s family’s home country, a destination that holds special meaning for the reality television alum.

Ahead of the ceremony, she gave followers a glimpse of their travels through Europe, including one Instagram Story featuring Haire standing beside a pool.

“Next stop wedding weekend in Provence!” she wrote.

The Two Got Engaged in December 2025

Olindo and Haire announced their engagement on Dec. 28 with a joint Instagram post revealing that he had proposed during a walk with their dogs in Charleston.

The engagement photos captured the romantic moment before the pair celebrated with champagne on the beach.

In the caption, Olindo described herself as “the luckiest girl in the whole wide world.”

A few months later, she shared professional engagement portraits, thanking photographer Clay Austin for documenting the milestone.

“Lucky us ♥️ thank you to our sweet friend @clayaustin for capturing these memories we will cherish forever!” she wrote in March.

Olindo Had a Gorgeous Bridal Shower

Wedding celebrations continued this spring with a bridal shower attended by several familiar faces from the “Southern Charm” franchise.

Current and former cast members, including Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, Rodrigo Reyes Bonaparte and Charley Manley, gathered to celebrate the bride-to-be.

For the occasion, Olindo wore a white slip dress that she revealed she had designed herself as part of her clothing collection, pairing it with a sheer white blouse featuring ruffled sleeves.

Looking back on the celebration, she expressed gratitude for the people who supported her during the special occasion.

“Not enough words in the dictionary to describe this kind of love 🤍 I will never get over it!!!!! Thank you to the world’s greatest friends for a day I’ll never ever forget.”

Haire was previously married to model Brooks Nader before the couple divorced.

Since announcing their engagement, Olindo and Haire have largely kept details of their relationship private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Although neither has officially confirmed the wedding with a formal announcement, Olindo’s latest Instagram Story referring to Haire as her “husband” has many fans believing the couple has officially said “I do” after their romantic wedding celebration in Provence.