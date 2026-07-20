Andy Cohen Quietly Makes Heartfelt Gesture for Former RHOC Star Jeana Keough During Cancer Battle

Andy Cohen is showing support for one of the original stars of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

After former Housewife Jeana Keough revealed she is battling tongue cancer, the Bravo boss became one of the top contributors to a GoFundMe created to help cover her medical and living expenses while she undergoes treatment.

The fundraiser was launched on July 19 by Keough’s daughter, Kara Bosworth, who shared details about her mother’s diagnosis and ongoing recovery. According to the campaign, Cohen donated $5,000, earning recognition as one of its top contributors as support poured in from fans, friends and members of the Bravo community.

The fundraiser surpassed its original $50,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

Jeana Keough’s Daughter Shares Details of Her Cancer Diagnosis

In the fundraiser, Bosworth explained that her mother first noticed what she believed was a sore spot caused by a tooth while visiting family in Florida.

“A few months ago, while visiting Shane and me in Florida, my mom mentioned a painful spot on her tongue. She assumed a tooth had been rubbing against it and had even gone to the dentist multiple times to have the tooth filed down,” Bosworth wrote. “A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.”

She said the family initially believed surgery had removed the cancer.

“After surgery to remove the cancer, we were hopeful that the hardest part was behind her. But when doctors recommended a second surgery to remove lymph nodes, they discovered the cancer had spread. Jeana is now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.”

Bosworth described the treatments as physically demanding.

“The treatments have been relentless,” she wrote. “She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake” while pain in her tongue and throat has made eating and drinking increasingly difficult.

“Every day is a battle just to get enough nutrition and hydration to continue treatment.”

Keough, who works as a real estate agent, has been unable to work during treatment, creating what Bosworth called an “enormous financial burden.”

She explained that donations will help cover “expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition” and additional support while her mother focuses on recovery.

“Most of all, your generosity will remind her that she is not fighting this battle alone,” Bosworth wrote.

Andy Cohen and RHOC Stars Rally Around Jeana Keough

Cohen was not the only Bravo personality to publicly support Keough.

Longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared the fundraiser on Instagram in collaboration with Keough.

“We love you, Momma Jeana,” Judge wrote alongside a photo featuring herself, Quinn Fry, Tammy Knickerbocker and Keough. “Keeping you in our prayers every step of the way. If you’re able to support her, the GoFundMe link is in my story and in my bio. Every donation, no matter the size, truly helps.”

Keough was part of the original cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” when the series premiered in 2006. She appeared as a full-time cast member for the first five seasons before returning in later years as a friend and guest. She also served as the show’s narrator during season 15.