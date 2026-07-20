Paige DeSorbo Breaks Silence on Joe D’Amelio Engagement Rumors

Paige DeSorbo is finally setting the record straight after fans became convinced she had gotten engaged to boyfriend Joe D’Amelio.

The former “Summer House” star addressed the viral speculation during the July 17 episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast after social media buzz erupted following the couple’s recent vacation to Italy. While congratulatory messages flooded in, DeSorbo revealed the rumors caught her completely by surprise and that there was never an engagement to announce.

Instead, she explained, the confusion stemmed from someone else in her family receiving a proposal.

Paige DeSorbo reveals what really happened

Play

Opening the conversation with her trademark humor, DeSorbo laughed off the speculation.

“Can I wear a white dress and have a laugh?” she joked.

She then explained why she never responded while the rumors were spreading.

“By the time I saw the rumors that I got engaged, it was past the time that I could say something,” she said. “It was the middle of the night and I was like, ‘What am I going to do with this?’ So, I just went about my life.”

As it turns out, the proposal everyone should have been celebrating belonged to her brother, Gary DeSorbo.

“My mom was getting text messages,” Paige recalled. “She was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And she was like, ‘No, Gary.'”

Despite the mix-up, DeSorbo said she’s thrilled for her brother and his future wife.

“The best thing about it is Gary and his now fiancée, who is a gem of this earth, I literally am so excited for them.”

Paige DeSorbo shares where things stand with Joe D’Amelio

Play

Although wedding bells aren’t ringing just yet, DeSorbo has made it clear that her relationship with D’Amelio continues to grow.

The pair first sparked dating rumors early last year after DeSorbo’s split from “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover. Since then, they’ve largely kept their romance away from the spotlight, occasionally sharing small glimpses into their relationship while maintaining a relatively private life together.

Earlier this year, DeSorbo confirmed the couple was exclusively dating while discussing the relationship.

“Yes, we’re exclusive.”

She also explained that dating in her 30s looks very different than it did a decade ago.

“I’m in my 30s, so it’s not like I’m out every single weekend going out on multiple dates like I would have been in my 20s.”

According to DeSorbo, that’s one of the reasons the relationship has been such a positive experience.

“It’s been really fun,” she said. “And honestly very relaxing.”

She even joked that one of D’Amelio’s best qualities is his quiet demeanor.

“I feel like they get a rep that they’re not quiet,” she said of Italian men. “They are quiet, and I appreciate that. They know when to speak and when not to and I like it. It’s important in a man. Know when to shut it.”

For now, fans hoping for an engagement will have to keep waiting. But if DeSorbo’s latest comments are any indication, she and D’Amelio appear perfectly content taking things one step at a time.