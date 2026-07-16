Paige DeSorbo Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Joe D’Amelio Amid Engagement Buzz

Paige DeSorbo gave fans a rare glimpse of boyfriend Joe D’Amelio as conflicting engagement claims surrounded the former Bravo star’s latest trip to Italy.

The 33-year-old former “Summer House” cast member has kept her relationship with the sports marketing executive largely out of the public eye. However, D’Amelio appeared in the background of a mirror selfie DeSorbo shared on Instagram earlier this week.

Paige DeSorbo’s Rare Boyfriend Photo Arrives Amid Conflicting Claims

Although DeSorbo has never publicly shared a photo of D’Amelio, he was briefly visible in the background of the mirror selfie she posted in a carousel from Italy.

The couple was also photographed attending a wedding about a month earlier, according to a Reddit post. That sighting, combined with their Italy vacation, led some fans to question whether they had taken the next step in their relationship.

Deuxmoi later shared an anonymous insider claim on Instagram that read, “Paige got engaged on her Italy trip.”

However, the Instagram account Bravo Historian disputed that report.

“Ok I’ve heard from a very reliable source, Paige is NOT engaged,” the account wrote.

‘Summer House’ Fans Analyze FaceTime Call With Hannah Berner

Fans also focused on a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation between DeSorbo and her “Giggly Squad” co-host Hannah Berner.

One Reddit user shared the image and wrote, “It’s giving ‘I just got engaged.'”

DeSorbo appeared amused during the call, but several commenters offered another explanation. They suggested she was laughing because Berner was having difficulty smiling after receiving injections in her jaw.

“I think she’s just still cracking up at Hannah trying to smile lol,” one commenter wrote. “Also, Paige doesn’t strike me as someone to get overly emotional for an engagement.”

Other users pointed to reports that DeSorbo had been dealing with an E. coli infection during her Italy trip.

“Mmm before or after her E. coli? I think she’s just loling at Hannah,” another person wrote.

A separate commenter joked, “If that man proposed after she sh*t the bed, that’s true love.”

Paige DeSorbo Confirmed Joe D’Amelio Romance Earlier This Year

DeSorbo confirmed her relationship with D’Amelio in a February interview with Us Weekly, more than a year after the pair was first spotted together at an NFL game in January 2025.

“Yes, we’re exclusive,” she said when asked about the relationship. “I’m in my 30s, so it’s not like I’m out every single weekend going out on multiple dates like I would have been in my 20s.”

DeSorbo also confirmed that her boyfriend is Italian, describing that part of the relationship as “really fun” and “very relaxing.”

The confirmation followed her public 2024 breakup with “Southern Charm” cast member Craig Conover. Since then, DeSorbo has taken a more guarded approach to discussing her personal life.

She told the outlet that dating while filming “Summer House” required a careful balance.

“It was such a balancing act… So it’s nice to be able to decide what I share and what I don’t [with] personal stuff,” she said.