Iconic ’80s Supermodel Didn’t Wear White on Her Wedding Day—See Her Stunning Dress!

Paulina Porizkova recently said “I do”—but the iconic supermodel of the ’80s and ’90s refused to wear white on her big day.

The stunner, who also competed on Season 4 of “Dancing with the Stars,” tied the knot with television writer Jeff Greenstein at Villa Crespi in Italy on July 3.

This was the second wedding for Porizkova, who was previously married to musician Ric Ocasek from The Cars from 1989 until his death in 2019; the two were separated at the time of his passing. The model and Greenstein, meanwhile, began dating in 2023 after meeting on a dating app, and revealed their engagement in July 2025.

Paulina’s Wedding Dress Revealed

Porizkova shared photos from her wedding, as well as her dress fitting, with Vogue. The publication posted them online on July 15, giving followers a look at her non-traditional gown.

Speaking with the fashion bible, Paulina opened up about the custom House of Gilles look she wore on her special day. Sheer and appearing a bit silver, it definitely bucked convention. For inspiration, she gave the designers photos of Grace Kelly’s “To Catch a Thief “dress, as well as the gown Lauren Hutton wore to the 1975 Oscars.

“I knew I wanted a dress made from scratch; not something off the rack. Early on, I hit on the idea of using House of Gilles couture,” she told Vogue.

As for why she didn’t want a white gown, she said it wasn’t due to the “virginal connotations” that come with the color choice.

“[But] more because I’d worn so many white bridal gowns as a model,” she shared “I wanted the color to be sort of a not color. Something ineffable and elusive, so you couldn’t say ‘she wore a yellow dress’ or ‘she wore a pink dress.’”

Her goal was to have the gown “move like water around me.” The approach, said Porizkova, paid off.

“In fact, at the wedding reception, one of our guests came up to me and said, ‘I’ve recently been taking recreational ketamine, and your dress is the color of element,’” she explained. “Meaning a color that cannot be described, like water, which has a color beyond color. So I guess I got what I wanted!”

The supermodel accessorized her look with a veil, flower in her hair, and “two tiny teardrop earrings my sons gave me for my 60th birthday last year.”

Porizkova is mom to two children, Jonathan and Oliver, whom she shared with the late Ocasek.

More About Paulina’s Wedding

Speaking with Vogue, Porizkova detailed how she prepared for the wedding—saying she upped her weight lifting, Pilates, and aerobics routines leading up to the big day.

“I wanted to feel and look my best. When you’re getting married at 61, you do have to work a little harder to look and feel like that,” she explained.

On the morning of the ceremony, she explained that she also ran into a bit of a crisis after the purple shampoo she used on her hair dyed her nails the same color. “They looked horrible!” she exclaimed, saying the mishap led to a frantic search for nail polish remover.

According to Vogue, Porizkova’s sons and stepson played “The Moldau” on violin and guitar as the wedding party walked down the aisle. The couple’s siblings, meanwhile, officiated the ceremony and even wrote their vows for them.

The pair exited the ceremony to The Raspberries’ “Go All the Way,” before a ceremony marked with both Jewish and Czech traditions.

“We’re warmed by feeling we got exactly the wedding we wanted—no notes—and exactly the partner we’ve always dreamed of,” they concluded.