Meet the Full RHONY Season 16 Cast: Every New and Returning Housewife

Bravo has officially unveiled the cast for “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 16, ending weeks of speculation ahead of the show’s September premiere. The returning stars are joined by three new Housewives, setting the stage for a season packed with shifting friendships, personal milestones and plenty of fresh dynamics.

While a trailer for the new season dropped on July 21, Bravo also released official cast bios that offer the first look at what each Housewife will bring to Season 16.

Here’s everything to know about the seven women starring in the upcoming season.

Returning Housewives Bring Big Personal Changes

Four familiar faces are returning to “The Real Housewives of New York City” for Season 16.

Sai De Silva

Bravo

Sai De Silva enters the new season navigating one of the biggest changes of her life after learning through the press that her husband had filed for divorce. According to Bravo, Sai is focused on protecting her children while leaning on her growing friendship with Jessel Taank, though that unexpected bond also creates new tensions within the group.

Erin Lichy

Bravo

Erin Lichy returns while balancing life as a mother of four after welcoming her youngest son. Bravo says she is also coping with the devastating loss of her father while facing business challenges, unexpected friendship shakeups and major repairs to her flooded Hamptons home.

Jessel Taank

Bravo

Following the sudden death of her father, Jessel Taank spends Season 16 trying to rebuild while raising her twin boys with husband Pavit Randhawa. Bravo says Jessel grows even closer to Sai, celebrates with an elaborate Bollywood-themed birthday party and works to maintain harmony at home despite mounting pressures.

Carole Radziwill

Bravo Carole Radziwill

Carole Radziwill makes her highly anticipated return to the franchise after years away. Bravo says the former Housewife reconnects with familiar faces while forging new relationships, but an emotionally charged chapter from her past resurfaces, forcing her to confront something she believed she had already left behind.

Three New Housewives Join the Cast

Season 16 also welcomes three newcomers to the RHONY cast.

Daisy Toye

Bravo Daisy Toye

Daisy Toye enters the group after spending more than two decades as a trusted makeup artist and confidante to A-list celebrities. Bravo describes her as a self-proclaimed shopaholic with a taste for luxury whose demanding career begins taking a toll on her marriage, leaving her questioning whether she can truly balance everything.

Hailey Glassman

Bravo Hailey Glassman

Hailey Glassman returns to the spotlight after making headlines in the early 2000s. According to Bravo, her outspoken personality quickly makes an impression on the women, but reconnecting with her past and finding her voice become central parts of her journey throughout the season.

Erika Hammond

Bravo Erika Hammond

Erika Hammond arrives with an ultra-luxurious lifestyle, including her own private island where she hosts the women for a getaway. Behind the glamour, however, Bravo says Erika opens up about fertility struggles, revealing that not every challenge can be solved with wealth.

When Does The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16 Premiere?

Season 16 will follow the women as old conflicts resurface, new alliances form and fractured friendships are tested throughout the season.

The network describes the upcoming episodes as one where the cast will “work hard and play even harder,” while navigating evolving loyalties and unexpected twists that reshape the group’s relationships.

“The Real Housewives of New York City Season” 16 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will stream the following day on Peacock.