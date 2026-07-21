Sydney Sweeney’s Netflix Blockbuster Gets a Big Update

Buckle your seat belts and hold on tight, it’s time for an intergalactic adventure. Netflix is giving the massive Japanese sci-fi franchise “Gundam” a new life in its first live-action film, and it’s bringing some major star power with it. The franchise, originally created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, released some exclusive rights to Netflix back in April 2021, and Netflix rapidly went to work developing a live-action movie.

Fast forward to April 2026, and a few cast members for the film were revealed, but there were two names that immediately caught the public’s eye. Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in “Euphoria” (2019-2026) and “The Housemaid” (2025), and Noah Centineo, best known for his roles in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018) and “The Fosters” (2013-2018). Luckily for the fans of “Gundam,” July adds even more news to the April cast announcement, and it is going to get audiences hyped.

‘Gundam’ Has Officially Wrapped Filming

Earlier today, it was announced that “Gundam” has officially wrapped filming after production began in April 2026 in Australia. It is still unclear as to when the film might be released, but now that the film is in post-production, it’s safe to say that it’s time for fans to keep a lookout for a potential teaser trailer.

What we do know, however, is that the cast also includes Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool & Wolverine”), Jackson White (“Tell Me Lies”), Jason Isaacs (“The White Lotus”), Nonso Anozie (“Sweet Tooth”), Michael Mando (“Better Call Saul”), Oleksandr Rudynskyi (“The Agency”), Javon Walton (“Under the Bridge”), Ida Brooke (“Dune: Part Three”), and Gemma Chua-Tran (“Heartbreak High”). The film is also directed by Jim Mickle, who already has a well-established history at Netflix, including co-developing the TV series “Sweet Tooth” (2021-2024) based on the DC comic by Jeff Lemire. Finally, we know what the film might look like thanks to What’s on Netflix, which provided some “exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps courtesy of BACKGRID” of the upcoming film.

What is ‘Gundam’ About?

Getty Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo attend the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show

The live-action “Gundam” is a standalone film, but fans of the original franchise will be sure to find the same themes and aesthetics in the film, while new fans will be able to experience and explore the world without any confusion. An early description by Netflix explains that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo’s character’s are rival mech pilots who get “pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity.”

While the description might be short and mysterious for the moment, there is always another hint from the production team that keeps fans excited. When asked about the upcoming film, the director, Jim Mickle, stated that “Our Gundam is a big story; it’s about conflict and war, but in the end it’s a very human story. [We’re] building amazing sets, featuring some of the most iconic ships and mobile suits from the series — along with some new additions that we’re very excited to introduce to you.” If that doesn’t spark your sci-fi imagination, maybe it’s time to watch the original trilogy again while pondering Jim Mickle’s quote, and allow your anticipation to rise.